Explained: The story behind BTS' dumpling incident

BTS' dumpling incident is infamous among fans of the group. The 1995-born members, V (Kim Tae-hyung) and Jimin (Park Ji-min), are now very close to each other, but it did not start out like that. Before becoming the epitome of enviable friendships, "VMin" as they are referred to, fought a lot with each other.

Although the two members are often called soulmates by ARMYs, it is apparent that they started understanding each other after going through adversity together. Moreover, the pair themselves have brought up the dumpling incident as one of the foundational blocks of their thick-as-thieves friendship.

What is BTS' dumpling incident?

dew @mapjm_



I remember our uniforms

Our memories are movies

The dumpling incident is a comedy movie yeah, ayy, yeah, ayy

Heartfelt stories filling the school bus

Now we go out to drive together

Still the same, us of those days

“Hey Jimin, today”



From what can be pieced together through livestreams, letters, and songs, BTS' dumpling incident took place between Jimin and Taehyung in their rehearsal room during a dance practice. The team had ordered dumplings or "mandu," as a snack after they finished practicing, and that is where the drama started.

In a YouTube interview about their song Friends from Map of the Soul: 7, which is uploaded to Bangtan TV, Kim Tae-hyung mentioned some details about the otherwise mysterious fight between the members. While his first K-drama, Hwarang, at the time, V would want to eat whenever he had the craving for food, no matter what. Jimin did not agree with this ideology, and this caused a clash between them. V added:

"... I said I want to eat during practice but he said 'none of the members have eaten yet, it's not nice if you eat first so let's eat after we're finished.'"

This escalated to the point that the other BTS members had to intervene, telling them to "take it outside." SUGA took Jimin out drinking so that they could talk, but the 1995-liners ended up not talking to each other for two weeks or two days, with the duration varying with every account.

Eventually, V ended up going for a walk very early in the morning, called Jimin, and the two talked it out. The details of this are still unclear, but in a recent Weverse live, Jimin talked about how the fight made them understand each other better.

4 o'clock and Friends: The aftermath of BTS' Dumpling Incident

Despite how much the fight escalated, it has improved the friendship and working relationship of VMin, as they are called, and now they are often considered soulmates.

If that were not all, BTS' dumpling incident has given birth to two songs - 4 O'CLOCK in 2017 and Friends in 2020. The former was a gift for fans during the group's annual Festa celebrations by V (with RM), while the latter was penned by Jimin and V and serves as an ode to their friendship over the years.

For 4 O'CLOCK, Kim Tae-hyung looked into his feelings and emotions when he reconciled with Jimin in the early morning after their argument about dumplings, which made for a sweet song that personified the Serendipity singer as a bird.

BTS' dumpling incident might be reduced to one single line in Friends, where the duo calls it a "comedy movie." However, the fact that they chose to include it in a song about their friendship shows just how significant it was to the two of them.

Funny as it may seem to fans, in a recent livestream, Jimin mentioned that he was hesitant to talk about the dumpling fight without consulting BTS' V because both of them were involved in it. However, no matter what actually transpired, Jimin and V consider each other soulmates and will friendship goals for ARMYs in the furture as well.

