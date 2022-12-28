Explained: Why did Marcus Coloma not film General Hospital's final scenes?

Actor Marcus Coloma recently announced that he's quitting ABC's iconic soap opera, General Hospital, after three years. Earlier, there were reports that the actor had refused to film the final few scenes of the series after he found out that he won't be a part of the show anymore.

Deadline, the online news site, has now confirmed from a spokesperson of Marcus Coloma that the aforementioned reports are not true. The publication mentioned that the actor and ABC came to a mutual agreement, citing Coloma's recent health concerns pertaining to COVID as the reason behind the actor not filming the final few scenes of the show.

Marcus Coloma couldn't film final scenes of General Hospital due to ''health issues''

Marcus Coloma's spokesperson put out a statement explaining why the actor was not filming his final few scenes of the series. The statement reads in part (obtained via Deadline),

''As mentioned in a statement provided by ABC, we wanted to confirm that Marcus “will no longer be playing the role of Nikolas Cassadine. His last airdate will be at the end of January.” Marcus has wrapped his 3-year contract with General Hospital and has thoroughly enjoyed working on the show with such a talented group of actors, writers, producers and directors.''

It further mentions,

''Unfortunately, due to health issues with his recent Covid exposure, the network graciously agreed that he should not film the remaining few days of the year.''

The statement also reveals that Marcus Coloma was ''thrilled to bring early 300 episodes of the iconic and complicated character of Nikolas back to life.'' He's also expressed his gratitude to his fans for their ''outpouring of love and excitement.''

Marcus Coloma played the beloved character of Nikolas Cassadine in General Hospital for three years. He joined the show in 2019 and has garnered high praise from critics for his performance over the years. The role was earlier played by several actors, including Tyler Christopher, Coltin Scott, and others.

More about General Hospital's plot and cast

General Hospital focuses on the Quartermaine family in Port Charles. It depicts the numerous experiences people deal with as they tackle many of life's challenges and features a plethora of interesting character arcs and storylines. Here's a brief synopsis of the series, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''The wealthy Quartermaine family continues to be a looming presence in the town of Port Charles, with interests in much of the city's business. Characters come and go, but viewers can always count on at least one Quartermaine or Spencer to create havoc.''

The series has been airing since 1963 and is the longest-running soap opera. Considered to be one of the most popular shows of all time, the series has undergone several changes in its cast over the years. Some of the actors who've appeared in the show include Carolyn Craig, Roy Thinnes, Emily McLaughlin, and many more.

It has garnered high praise from most critics and viewers, thanks to its writing, interesting storylines, characterizations, and performances by the actors. Many of its episodes are frequently ranked among the greatest ever on television.

Viewers can watch General Hospital on ABC.

