Explained: Why didn't a Roy sibling become Waystar Royco CEO in Succession finale?

The finale of Succession aired on May 28, 2023, on HBO. The episode was titled With Open Eyes. The unforgettable series finale saw the dark horse Tom Wambsgans ascend to the prestigious throne of Waystar RoyCo. An ending like this was predicted by just a handful of people as the show was building up in such a manner that it was obvious that either Kendall, Shiv, or Roman would be the successor to Logan Roy.

Fans' opinions of such an ending were diverse, but most of them were happy that they got to witness something unique. The common consensus even said the show ended at the right time and that more seasons would have resulted in monotony. Thankfully, the show's creator explained why he chose to move through with Tom Wambsgans' success.

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong reveals that Tom Wambsgans was a natural choice to be declared the winner

Tom Wambsgans, played by Matthew Macfadyen, sure knew how to play the long game of bureaucracy and capitalism. The way he earned the trust of GoJo's Lukas Matsson was truly commendable. He was a people-pleaser, and he worked his charm on Mattson. In one instance, when Matsson suggested the idea of sleeping with Tom's wife, Shiv, Tom seemed completely unbothered. He could suppress his emotions and knew how to control the narrative.

Shiv even said:

"Tom will suck the biggest d*ck in the room."

Which was certainly not false. Jesse Armstrong gave a detailed explanation as to why he went ahead with Tom as the new CEO. Tom almost had no ego and was polite and respectful in his game. He had a calm head, and Matsson was impressed by his qualities.

Armstrong explained:

“The idea of Tom being the eventual successor, that had been something that I thought was the right ending for quite a while now."

He further stated:

"Even though he’s not exactly the most powerful monarch you’ll ever meet — his power comes from Matsson. Those figures that drift upwards and make themselves amenable to powerful people are around.”

When the show ended, Macfadyen was overwhelmed with emotions. He extended his gratitude towards Jesse Armstrong by saying:

"It was very sad. There’s a sort of relief of finishing as well, because it’s been a long time, and you can’t play the same part forever. I don’t want to, and nobody does. But it’s been six years, and lots of really, really, really talented, lovely people. It’s a dream job, and Jesse is a lovely guy."

Succession synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Succession reads:

"Although he has no plans to step aside as the head of Waystar Royco, the international media conglomerate controlled by his family, aging patriarch Logan Roy is contemplating what the future holds. He has lingered in the limelight longer than even he thought he would, and now family members want to run the company as they see fit."

It continues:

"Despite a best-laid succession plan, tempers flare over Logan's intentions. Kendall Roy, Logan's eldest son from his second marriage and a division president at the firm, is the heir apparent. As Kendall attempts to solidify his eventual takeover, he and the three other Roy children face a difficult choice as company control and family loyalties collide."

Succession starred Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, Nicholas Braun, and several others.

