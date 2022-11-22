Explained: Why did Thora Birch leave Wednesday?

Thora Birch, the brilliant actress who was a part of the stellar cast of Netflix's Wednesday, a spinoff of Addams Family, has reportedly left the show. This comes as a shock as the actress was supposed to play the role of Tamara Novak, Wednesday's dorm mother and the only "normie" in the Nevermore Academy. The series is set to premiere on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, with eight episodes.

Thora Birch had been a part of the production for a long time, with sources citing that she left due to a family illness. A recent statement from a rep of series production at MGM confirmed this, saying:

"Thora has returned to the States to attend to a personal matter and will not be returning to the production."

Why did Thora Birch leave Wednesday, and what role was she playing?

Wednesday is a fantasy television show based on Addams Family. The show follows Wednesday Addams (portrayed by Jenna Ortega), the daughter of Gomez Addams (Luis Guzman) and Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones), and her journey to the Nevermore Academy, where she will learn how to harness her psychic abilities.

Wednesday Addams @wednesdayaddams This *festering* new trailer is full of surprises. I know the suspense is killing you. This *festering* new trailer is full of surprises. I know the suspense is killing you. https://t.co/JmCVMBaDHP

Thora Birch was playing the series' regular, Tamara Novak, Wednesday's dorm mother. According to sources, she had filmed most of her role. However, after some personal issues arose, Thora departed from Romania, where the show was being shot, and returned to the United States. While there is no confirmation from the actor or her agents, sources claim that she is dealing with illness in her family.

The producers have confirmed that they do not plan to recast the role that Thora was playing. The series will feature an additional character to make up for that instead. It is also unclear if the showrunners used Thora Birch's already-shot footage or replaced her entirely from the show. If she has been entirely replaced, it would be quite tragic.

Wednesday Addams @wednesdayaddams They haven’t built a school that can hold me. I doubt Nevermore will be any different. They haven’t built a school that can hold me. I doubt Nevermore will be any different. https://t.co/bsVIb8REd3

Thora Birch has been quite inactive in the acting scene in recent years. She was tipped to become one of the most popular actors after starting very early with hits like Clear and Present Danger and American Beauty. However, she decided to stay on a different path. In an interview with Hadley Freeman, she said:

"I tried to walk a fine line between being alluring and somewhat glamorous but maintain a strong identity and pursue things that were a little more thoughtful, and I guess nobody really wanted women to do that at that time,"

She recently appeared in AMC's The Walking Dead and The Last Black Man in San Francisco.

Wednesday is a supernatural show with hints of comedy and coming-of-age drama. The show will follow the young Addams girl, chronicling her journey to adulthood. The synopsis for the show reads:

"While attending Nevermore Academy, Wednesday Addams attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago."

Wednesday will premiere on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, on Netflix.

