Extreme Sisters season 2 on TLC release date and air time

Extreme Sisters is set to return with another season that showcases sisterly bonds that surpass normal levels of closeness and tap into levels of discomfort. The sisters featured in the TLC show do everything together, share everything between themselves, and complete each other.

TLC describes the upcoming season as:

"Some sister bonds are stronger than others, but these sisters take it to the extreme. Their obsession with each other is over the top, and they unapologetically refuse to change anything about the unconventional ways they live their lives."

Extreme Sisters season 2 is set to air on Monday, January 23, at 9 pm ET on TLC.

Extreme Sisters season 2 will see a few former contestants return and feature triplets

The upcoming season of Extreme Sisters will feature sisters who redefine their loving bond and, as they navigate through their lives, show viewers what it means to be as close as they are. While some of these sisters claim to be psychic, others share everything from baths to boyfriends.

In a "First Look" clip of the show, five sets of sisters, including identical triplets, are introduced to the audience as they go about their regular activities. The reality show will feature two duos who appeared in season one, Anna and Lucy, and Christina and Jessica.

Extreme Sisters will introduce new characters including triplets, 25-year-old Hannah, Katherine, and Nadia, along with Jordan and Randi, and step-sisters Vee and Ashley.

Viewers first met Anna and Lucy in the first season and were caught off-guard when they came to know that the twins shared everything, including a boyfriend. In an interview with Fox News in 2021, the two spoke of dating other people in the past, claiming that it “destroyed everything” since they never wanted to be apart. Lucy added:

"We want to live like one person. We need everything to be identical: our clothes, our makeup. I need to follow her wherever she goes so if she walks into the next room, I have to. We have to do the same steps, too."

They’re however, not the only people in the cast whose closeness is worrisome. Fresh faces Jordan and Randi’s dream is to marry identical twins and are on the correct path as they’re dating twins Daniel and Derek, who will also appear on the TLC show.

The closeness shared by the cast of Extreme Sisters often messes with their other relationships, as can be seen in the promo clip for the upcoming season. Vee wants to be a surrogate for Ashley, although the idea doesn’t sit well with Vee’s husband, who feels that his wife is choosing her sister over him.

However, he’s not the only partner who isn’t okay with how close the sisters are. Ashley asks her husband if he wanted to have a baby with her, and he stated that it isn’t like she’s the one who will carry it. This upsets Ashley, who walks away with her sister right behind her.

The upcoming season will see more than one baby, as Jessica is pregnant and her sister believes it's the latter's baby as well. In a confessional, the former said:

"It’s got the same DNA."

However, John isn’t completely on board and tells her that she can’t come for the ultrasound. Christina tells the camera that he wants her sister “all to himself.”

Tune in on January 23, at 9 pm ET on TLC to see the season premiere of Extreme Sisters.

