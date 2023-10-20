eYe Junya Watanabe MAN x Levi’s “Long Contrast Coat Black”: Where to buy, release date, price, and more explored

eYe Junya Watanabe MAN x Levi’s “Long Contrast Coat Black” emerges as a fresh and distinctive fashion piece that exhibits the visionary prowess of renowned designer Junya Watanabe. Celebrated for his innovative approaches to material sourcing, cutting concepts, and draping techniques, Watanabe now joins forces with the iconic Levi’s, enriching the fashion landscape further.

Previously, Watanabe, under his label MAN, collaborated with distinguished names such as New Balance, Palace, and Oakley, highlighting his versatility and ability to adapt his avant-garde style across varied mediums. In a similar vein, this partnership with Levi’s showcases a monochromatic theme, encapsulated in the "Long Contrast Coat."

For those eager to own this masterpiece, eYe Junya Watanabe MAN x Levi’s “Long Contrast Coat Black” is currently available at Dover Street Market’s website, priced at USD $1,376.

The eYe Junya Watanabe MAN x Levi’s “Long Contrast Coat Black” is a culmination of craftsmanship, detail, and design. Let's take a closer look at its distinct features:

Material composition

The coat, fashioned from pure wool and cotton, flaunts an elegant black hue accented by intriguing white contrast stitching. This stitching traces the coat's design, reminiscent of Levi's' signature denim.

Monochromatic design

Presented in a deep black, the coat exudes elegance and versatility. This neutral shade allows it to be paired with a variety of outfits, making it both a functional and fashionable choice.

White contrast stitching

The intriguing white stitching stands out against the dark backdrop of the coat. This design choice not only adds visual interest but also references the iconic stitching often found on Levi's denims.

The stitching outlines areas reminiscent of pockets, buttons, and other classic denim features, creating a harmonious blend of the two brands' styles.

Multi-functional pockets

The coat boasts a front flap chest pocket with a secure button fastening. This detail not only enhances the coat's aesthetics but also provides practical storage space.

Brass rivets with faux leather accents

Subtle embellishments like the brass rivets accompanied by faux leather accents add a touch of sophistication and flair to the coat. These elements not only serve a decorative purpose but also reinforce the coat's construction.

Secure fastenings

The center front button fastening ensures the coat can be securely closed, offering protection against the elements. Additionally, buttoned cuffs provide a tailored fit around the wrists.

Cinch-fastened back detail

This feature, often overlooked in many coat designs, adds an element of adjustability. It ensures the coat can be cinched to fit the wearer's preference, providing both style and functionality.

Together, these features make the eYe Junya Watanabe MAN x Levi’s “Long Contrast Coat Black” more than just a fashion statement. It's a blend of two brands' legacies, culminating in a coat that promises quality, design, and utility.

Collaborations like these often set the stage for groundbreaking innovations. The joining of Junya Watanabe with Levi’s echoes this sentiment. This coat symbolizes the harmony of Watanabe’s avant-garde vision with Levi's age-old expertise.

Fashion enthusiasts around the world will undoubtedly appreciate and seek this unique coat, bridging the gap between classic and contemporary.