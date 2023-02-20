Fact Check: Are Richard Belzer and Henry Winkler cousins? Relationship explored in wake of former's death at 78

American actor Richard Belzer known for playing John Munch in Homicide: Life on the Street and Law & Order: SVU, has passed away at the age of 78. No specific cause of death was revealed at the time of writing.

As per AP News, Belzer died on February 19 at his Beaulieu-sur-Mer, southern France residence. His longtime friend Bill Scheft, who is a writer and was working on a documentary about him, told the publication that Belzer was battling respiratory and circulatory issues.

News outlet Outsider reported that Richard Belzer and actor Henry Winkler are cousins. Winkler even posted a tribute following Belzer's death.

Henry Winkler @hwinkler4real Laraine Newman @larainenewman I'm so sad to hear of Richard Belzer's passing. I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I got to New York to do SNL. We used to go out to dinner every week at Sheepshead Bay for lobster. One of the funniest people ever. A master at crowd work. RIP dearest. I'm so sad to hear of Richard Belzer's passing. I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I got to New York to do SNL. We used to go out to dinner every week at Sheepshead Bay for lobster. One of the funniest people ever. A master at crowd work. RIP dearest. https://t.co/u23co0JPA2 Rest in peace Richard twitter.com/larainenewman/… Rest in peace Richard twitter.com/larainenewman/…

Happy Days star Henry Winkler played the pop culture phenom Fonzie, who was initially supposed to be a recurring character but became a permanent cast member.

Belzer and Winkler did some work together during their career. The duo appeared on Ron Howard's 1982 film, Night Shift, where Winkler starred as former stockbroker-turned-New York morgue worker Chuck Lumley, and Belzer played a character named Pig.

Richard Belzer was best known for playing the character of Detective John Munch in Law & Order: SVU

𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 @lawandordertv Anyone who had the pleasure of watching Richard Belzer portray Det. John Munch will never forget how much he inhabited that beloved character to make it his own. Our condolences go out to his loved ones as we join them in mourning his loss, but also in celebrating his memory. Anyone who had the pleasure of watching Richard Belzer portray Det. John Munch will never forget how much he inhabited that beloved character to make it his own. Our condolences go out to his loved ones as we join them in mourning his loss, but also in celebrating his memory. https://t.co/ZhygF6ODhE

For over 20 years and across 10 seasons, Belzer played the character of detective John Munch, appearing first in a 1993 episode of Homicide and last in 2016 in Law & Order: SVU.

He also appeared on several episodes of Arrested Development and 30 Rock.

pj @seIinameyer goodnight sergeant john munch, may richard belzer’s memory be a blessing goodnight sergeant john munch, may richard belzer’s memory be a blessing https://t.co/nTsmrDwLQV

Richard Belzer reportedly never auditioned for the role of John Munch. Filmmaker and executive producer Barry Levinson brought the comedian to read the part of Much after hearing him on The Howard Stern Show.

Speaking about his role, Belzer once said:

"I would never be a detective. But if I were, that's how I'd be. They write to all my paranoia and anti-establishment dissidence and conspiracy theories. So it's been a lot of fun for me. A dream, really."

Born on August 4, 1944, Richard Belzer was a native of Bridgeport, Connecticut. While speaking to People Magazine in 1993, Belzer revealed that he had an abusive childhood which drew him towards comedy.

Bryan Behar @bryanbehar Richard Belzer’s life was a case study in processing grief & trauma. His mother beat him. His father died by suicide. So did his brother. Instead of letting it defeat or define him, like many of us, he channeled his pain into comedy and then acting. His life is an inspiration. Richard Belzer’s life was a case study in processing grief & trauma. His mother beat him. His father died by suicide. So did his brother. Instead of letting it defeat or define him, like many of us, he channeled his pain into comedy and then acting. His life is an inspiration. https://t.co/ZdU7DhzDZA

He began his career as a stand-up comedian in 1972 in New York, after being expelled from Dean Junior College in Massachusetts. He made his television debut in 1974's television satire film The Groove Tube, co-starring Chevy Chase.

Belzer used to perform alongside Gilda Radner, John Belushi, Bill Murray, and others, on the National Lampoon Radio Hour. The actor also had several cameos on Saturday Night Live.

Aside from acting, Belzer released the novel I Am Not a Cop! alongside Michael Ian Black in 2008. He also wrote books on famed conspiracy theories like Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 and President John F. Kennedy's assassination.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Belzer is survived by his two stepdaughters, Jessica and Bree, as well as his third wife Harlee McBride.

Poll : 0 votes