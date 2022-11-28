Fact Check: Did Irene Cara have a daughter? Alessia Cara claim debunked 

Fame singer Irene Cara passed away at the age of 63 on November 25, 2022. The beloved singer is not the only celebrity to hold the Cara surname. Many have speculated that fellow musician Alessia Cara is the former’s daughter. However, the rumors are untrue. The two are not related.

Irene was best known for her song Flashdance… What a Feeling, for which she won an Oscar and Grammy. Her publicist, Judith A. Moose, announced that she had passed away at her home in Florida. The cause of her death remained unknown at the time of writing this article.

Speculation of Irene Cara being Alessia Cara’s mother has been floating on the internet for several years. There are tweets dating back to 2018 where netizens have speculated whether Alessia was Irene Cara’s daughter. Adding to the doubt of the two being related, when one searches ‘Irene Cara daughter’ on Google, the search engine recommends Alessia Cara’s name. However, the two are not related.

✨ @seandelier1123 Is Irene Cara related to Alessia Cara? Maybe? 🤔 Is Irene Cara related to Alessia Cara? Maybe? 🤔😅

Mandy Braddick 🦉 @mandybraddick Just google found a fun fact. Singer of the Flash dance song, Irene Cara, is Alessia Cara’s mum. Amazing voices! Just google found a fun fact. Singer of the Flash dance song, Irene Cara, is Alessia Cara’s mum. Amazing voices! https://t.co/RtNO1k4SKl

🌻🌹Michelle⭐️♊️ @chelldabell Alessia Cara - Trust My Lonely I thought this pretty little lady was Irene Cara’s daughter at first. What ever happened to #IreneCara ???? Some great artists just disappear like they were never even born.Alessia Cara - Trust My Lonely youtu.be/uF9YayOgjRg via @YouTube I thought this pretty little lady was Irene Cara’s daughter at first. What ever happened to #IreneCara???? Some great artists just disappear like they were never even born. 💫Alessia Cara - Trust My Lonely youtu.be/uF9YayOgjRg via @YouTube

Alessia Cara is not Irene Cara’s daughter

Despite the two sharing a passion for music, the same surname and evident talent, the two are not related. Hence, Alessia Cara is not Irene Cara’s daughter. Irene did not have children. She married film director and stuntman Conrad E. Palmisano in April 1986. However, the two did not raise a family. Sources claim that the two met on the film set of A Certain Fury. Sadly, their marriage did not last and they went on to get divorced in 1991.

The Out Here on My Own singer was born on 18th March 1959 to Gaspar Cara, her Puerto Rican father, and Louise Cara, her Cuban mother. It seems like music ran in the family as Irene’s father who was a factory worker by profession, was also a retired saxophonist. Her mother was a cashier.

Alessia Cara was born on 11 July 1996. The 26-year-old is a Canada-native was born to Italian parents. Her father Vincenzo Caracciolo is a first-generation Italian Canadian while her mother, Enza Ciccione is an Italian immigrant in Canada. Alessia’s mother moved to Canada after meeting her father in Italy. Alessia is one of four children born to the couple. Her siblings are Danica, Dario and Dante.

The Scars To Your Beautiful singer’s full name is Alessia Caracciolo. She shortened her last name when she started out as a singer.

Irene Cara made no changes to her surname.

“Beautifully gifted soul” Irene Cara’s publicist releases statement following singer-actress’ passing

Judith Moose released a statement on Twitter where she praised Irene for being a:

“beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films. She’d want that.”

Irene Cara @Irene_Cara This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans. - JM This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans. - JM https://t.co/TsC5BwZ3fh

The Hot Lunch Jam singer was reportedly working on forthcoming projects at the time of her passing. Her publicist revealed that she and the singer’s manager will be completing the same.

Irene received her big break in 1980 after bagging to the role of Coco Hernandez, where the Bronx-native went on to sing Fame’s title track. Her performance received the Best Actress Nomination at the 1981 Golden Globe Awards.

Her film Flashdance also became the third-highest grossing film in 1983.

Poll : 0 votes