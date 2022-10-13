Who was Andres Cuervo? Tributes pour in as Colombian singer dies suddenly aged 40  

Well-known singer, songwriter, and model Andres Cuervo recently passed away on October 9 at the age of 40. The news was first revealed by Billboard on October 11.

According to Cuervo's publicity agency Jaque, he died from a heart attack and was at his apartment in Paris at the time of death. He reportedly suffered a fifth epileptic seizure which caused a cardiac arrest. His former manager Kiko Becerra paid tribute to him on social media and wrote:

"Andres Cuervo Becerra left us very early. We are stunned and incredulous. The Greeks said that the blessing of the gods was to die young, because only the golden age of human existence was lived: youth."

Dr. James E. Olsson @DrJamesOlsson Colombian Singer Andres Cuervo DEAD OF A HEART ATTACK at 40...



Artist behind the hit single "La Receta"...



Weeks ago the singer and model had participated in New York Fashion Week, where he walked the runway for Fashion Designer H.cubel...



Andres Cuervo became one of the most popular Colombian artists of the last decade

Born on April 15, 1988, Andres Cuervo was also a model for the Army of Peace and Love. He started performing at school, demonstrating his pop, and rock and roll influences, along with songwriting abilities.

Cuervo's first studio album, Tras de Ti, was released in 2008 and became one of the biggest hits in Mexico. This was followed by Este Soy Yo in 2013, which included the top ten hits on Mexican and Spanish radio along with a tour around the country.

His next album, Historias de Amor, was released in 2015 and a video for his song, Como Yo Te Quiero, was released on St. Valentine's Day. Andres gained recognition for his single La Receta, which reached first position in the U.S. on the Billboard tropical charts. An English version of the song, titled The Cure, was also released later.

He released another single, Vivirla Bien, in March 2018 and reached the 18th spot on Billboard's Tropical List. The music video of the song received around 11 million views on YouTube and was one of the most viewed videos of his career. The music videos of his songs like Te Extrano, Destino Casualidad, Luna Cuentale, and Te Quiero Para Mi received almost 40 million views on YouTube.

During an interview in 2020, he revealed that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder five years ago. Speaking about his music, he said that his essence is Latin pop and after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, he began exploring other genres like reggae, rock, and folk and they were also included in his next album. He added:

"But if I had to define my music I am from Barranquilla which is on the coast of Colombia where Shakira and Sofia Vergara are from…I like to have rhythm in my music and sounds from my roots like the accordion. I use a lot of sounds from my origins while also trying to remain international, so I am basically pop and am now experimenting a little with urban because I feel like it can open more doors for me and it's very fun."

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Andres Cuervo became a famous name in the music industry for his hit songs and albums over the years. Social media was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Post-Punk Shugazi 🎸 @ShugaziWorld I may not know much about Andrés Cuervo outside of his second album, but he did leave a wonderful impression on me. I'll never forget that moment.



Descanse en paz, amigo. Yo te extrañaré. 1988-2022 I may not know much about Andrés Cuervo outside of his second album, but he did leave a wonderful impression on me. I'll never forget that moment.Descanse en paz, amigo. Yo te extrañaré. 1988-2022 https://t.co/FjrvrAMrCd

@FarándulaYCríticaTV2022 @TVCritica2017 We do not know when our journey on this earth will end, how long or short it will be, that is why we must live today, the now, as if it were the last day we have to enjoy the wonderful experience of being alive.... good trip to eternity Andrés Cuervo. We do not know when our journey on this earth will end, how long or short it will be, that is why we must live today, the now, as if it were the last day we have to enjoy the wonderful experience of being alive.... good trip to eternity Andrés Cuervo. https://t.co/velGSDTwaR

Diego Andres Cuervo @diegomusiclive Madurar es entender que no vas a ir al concierto secular que siempre quisiste desde niño, porque quieres invertir en la obra que Dios puso en tu corazón. Madurar es entender que no vas a ir al concierto secular que siempre quisiste desde niño, porque quieres invertir en la obra que Dios puso en tu corazón. 💓🙏

Detailed information about Cuervo's personal life has not been revealed. He is survived by his family members, and it is not known if he was married or dating someone.

