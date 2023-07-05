Fact Check: Did Lady Gaga endorse Donald Trump? Social media post debunked

A viral TikTok video claiming that Lady Gaga endorses former President Donald Trump for the upcoming presidential campaign of 2024 has now gone viral, leaving netizens shocked and perplexed. The video was uploaded by TikTok user @futile_july on July 3.

The TikTok video includes a picture of the 37-year-old singer standing on a podium with a smile on her face, while seemingly campaigning for Donald Trump. The image itself looks like a screenshot of a supposed post made by the singer on Trump’s website, Truth Social.

The supposed post by Gaga stated that the singer was proud to announce her endorsement of Trump as the President of America, adding that the country is struggling and people need someone whose actions are thought-through to help the country back up.

However, netizens debunked the claims made in the video and pointed out that the picture in the clip was altered. There is no evidence that Gaga uses Truth Social, let alone publicly endorses Trump, when she has established her liberal political stance on multiple occasions in the past.

Dr. Jebra Faushay @JebraFaushay I’m so scared right now. Is this a sign of the apocalypse? I’m so scared right now. Is this a sign of the apocalypse? https://t.co/vL1fWniOjE

Lady Gaga’s loyal fans called out the video for spreading misinformation and clarified that the picture was actually taken at a 2020 Joe Biden campaigning event. Many even posted the original photo.

Twitterati clears up confusion over viral post about Lady Gaga endorsing Donald Trump

While a few people seemed to have believed the viral photo and were trying to process the information, others flocked to shed light on the actual campaign that Lady Gaga took part in, where she was seen supporting Joe Biden as a presidential candidate.

The Poker Face hitmaker has been extremely open with her opinions about Trump and has never shown support for the former president of the United States. Several people mentioned that Gaga is a Biden supporter after the viral claim tried to confuse others.

Felicia Shores @felicia_shores @JebraFaushay I thought she was working with biden?? I am now confused @JebraFaushay I thought she was working with biden?? I am now confused

MACK @MagicMack_777 @JebraFaushay Oh thank god this is fake, I was about be like oh no if she likes him then there’s a problem. @JebraFaushay Oh thank god this is fake, I was about be like oh no if she likes him then there’s a problem.

Netizens debunk viral claim about Gaga endorsing Donald Trump. (Image via TikTok/@futile_july)

Lady Gaga has been a vocal Joe Biden supporter since the 2020 elections

The original photo of Lady Gaga was taken at an election eve rally in Pittsburgh in 2020, where the singer took to the podium to say:

“To all the women and all the men with daughters and sisters and mothers — everybody, no matter how you identify: Now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters or sisters or mothers or wives by any part of their bodies. Vote for Joe — he’s a good person.”

The Shallow singer and the former U.S. President are known for their indirect war of words directed at each other. In the past, Trump has also criticized Gaga on social media, after which they had a social media exchange.

