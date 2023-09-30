Fact Check: Did massive flooding in New York City bring in sharks inside the LaGuardia Airport? Viral post debunked

As a state of emergency was declared in New York City after floods and excessive downpours, several claims started floating on social media, where users alleged that the floods had brought in sharks inside the LaGuardia Aiport. With the masses panicking due to the flash flood and 7 inches of rainfall, many fell prey to the shark claims and began sharing the viral image on multiple platforms.

The image, first shared by a Twitter user, Derek Schwartz, featured two sharks near some escalators. The user claimed that the picture was from the LaGuardia Airport, adding that the sharks had come inside due to the flooding in New York City.

The viral image circulating online (Image via Twitter/@Derek_mafs)

The image created a stir on social media, as it received more than 106,000 views in less than 12 hours. However, as the image went viral, and created further panic amongst the masses, Twitter added a note below the same, stating:

“This photo was digitally altered to contain sharks, it has been used in the past with other flood events. It was originally shot in June 2012 at Toronto's Royal Bank Plaza.”

The Twitter advisory also cited a source for the original image.

Twitter warns the users about the viral image from the LaGuardia Airport being fake: Fake news debunked. (Image via Twitter)

Hence, the images being shared by many users, alleging that sharks had entered New York city, are fake and untrue.

Meanwhile, the government has announced a state of emergency in New York due to excessive rainfall. Subways have also been flooded, making daily commute challenging for citizens. The government has also advised people to remain indoors.

False claims of sharks inside LaGuardia Airport due to flooding in New York City take over social media amidst heavy rainfall

New York City was placed under a Flash Flood warning on Friday, as the government announced a state of emergency in the city, as per the BBC. Around the same time, an image of two sharks, alleged to be swimming around at the LaGuardia airport, began circulating online.

Twitter, however, has now issued a content advisory, informing the masses that the image is fake. As per Misbar, the location seen in the picture is the Toronto Royal Bank Plaza, which was flooded amidst heavy rainfall in June 2012. The sharks, however, seem to have been digitally added.

As per the National Weather Service, Friday, September 29, 2023, was the wettest day in New York's John F. Kennedy International airport since August 14, 2011, when Hurricane Irene made its way into the city, reported Fox Weather. According to the BBC, the Metropolitan Transportation Agency revealed how the flood caused major disturbance in the city's subway system.

Authorities have warned the masses, advising them to stay and work from home, and also asked schools and colleges to shut down until the situation improves.

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said:

"Heavy rain will inundate transportation systems and likely cause flash flooding in some areas today. This means that it will be dangerous to travel, especially by car."

At the same time, the government also asked the people not to panic, as they claimed that the authorities have been taking necessary measures to control the situation.

The incident of the fake shark image from New York city again highlights how important it is to fact-check the source before sharing the posts further, as these images can cause unnecessary panic amongst internet users and the masses.