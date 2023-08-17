District Dogs flash flooding GoFundMe: Fundraiser raises over $18000 for staff

Authorities in Washington, DC, claim that flash flooding at the District Dogs daycare caused the deaths of several canines. DC Rhode Island Avenue received a call from Fire and Rescue on Monday, August 14, after violent rains caused flash flooding. The crew worked to free people trapped inside their cars and offices as six feet of water reportedly covered the area.

According to D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly, who was questioned by WUSA9 on Monday, 20 dogs and numerous employees were saved by the firemen during the flooding from the dog daycare.

A Humane Rescue Alliance official said that ten dogs died after the flood waters overwhelmed the dog daycare, disclosing for the first time the death toll from the terrifying tragedy the day before.

The officials also launched a GoFundMe contribution page to help the workers and the remaining canines. The fundraiser has already raised $18,564. As the crew heals from this awful and traumatic tragedy, the community has come together to assist them.

The GoFundMe website states that all donations would be given to the DD northeast crew. This fundraiser is being organized on behalf of Chloe Flowers by Megan Yanik. Its initial goal was to raise $15K, but they have successfully surpassed that goal. As of yet, 221 people have donated. The highest amount was $500.

The fundraising for the dog daycare is going well (Image via GoFundMe)

According to numerous reports from news agencies such as the New York Post, a disastrous flood destroyed the animal daycare center on Monday, August 14, in Washington, DC, and resulted in the deaths of several canines. Some dogs and all of the personnel were saved from the daycare after a wall caved in as a result of the extreme flooding, according to Fire Chief John Donnelly.

He claimed that no person or furry animal needed to be kept under observation for further care, even though some were being evaluated for injuries.

Owner and founder Jacob Hensley spoke up for the first time following the flooding that killed ten puppies at the dog daycare.

"I can't imagine how the family members of the lost loved ones are feeling. But, we love every single one of our dogs. We know them by name. We see them every day. We lost members of our family, too," Hensley said.

According to the firefighters, the flash flood waters outside District Dogs on Rhode Island grew to almost six feet in just ten minutes on Monday. Fire Chief Donnelly also told the reporters that the water was "rising rapidly" over a short period while first responders battled to release those stuck in cars.

"Over those few minutes, the water raised six feet to above the middle of the doors on District Dogs. Ultimately, one of the walls gave in, and District Dogs flooded."

Donnelly mentioned that there were fatalities among dogs but didn't state how many other animals died due to the flooding. He claimed that District Dogs had begun contacting the owners of the deceased animals.

“It’s hard to watch. It’s unbearable. This is losing a member of your family or being scared that you did. We’ve all seen that in our communities. It’s a terrible thing.”

To help these dogs and the staff, the District Dogs then started a fundraising portal on GoFundMe. Currently, the page has already received more than $18K.