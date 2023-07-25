Fact Check: Did The Simpsons predict Twitter's logo rebranding? Viral social media claim debunked

Elon Musk’s decision to change Twitter’s famous blue bird with an X might have shocked the world but it also had many claiming that it was predicted by The Simpsons years ago. When Musk changed the micro-blogging platform's logo on July 24, 2023, several social media users shared a screenshot from the show that had a similar X.

They began sharing screenshots that show a smartphone screen with a page open that resembled Twitter and had an “X” just below, like the new logo. Needless to say, they also began discussing the same.

They also mentioned that the screenshot was from The Simpsons episode 21 of season 23. However, while the original image from The Simpsons does have a smartphone in the character's hand and the screen does resemble Twitter, the logo is much different. The logo from the original shot of the show has a different kind of X than the one being shared on social media.

Social media users share claims that The Simpsons predicted the Twitter logo change way back. (Image via The Simpsons)

Thus, it seems like social media users have just photoshopped and edited the “X” at the bottom of the viral image. The “X” in the original image is different and looks nothing like the Twitter logo.

It is also worth noting that the TV show never mentioned any change of logo of any social media platform at the time. Therefore, the claim about The Simpsons predicting the Twitter logo change is false and not true.

The Simpsons did not predict Twitter's logo change: More details about Elon Musk's vision of the "everything app"

Elon Musk shocked the masses as the blue bird of Twitter suddenly vanished from the platform, and an X appeared as the logo on July 24, 2023. Following this, Musk and the Twitter CEO, Linda Yaccarina spoke about the change with the latter tweeting about it.

Soon after, Musk also tweeted and made the announcement of “bidding adieu to the Twitter brand.”

As soon as the news became viral, netizens began sharing pictures of how the company's headquarters had also pulled down the Twitter logo and brand name and replaced it with an X.

Later, many pointed out how Musk has been obsessed with the letter X and also founded X.com, which now redirects toward Twitter. Musk has repeatedly stated how he wants to make Twitter an “everything app.” Following that, social media users are now suggesting that this big change might be a step towards the same.

Elon Musk @elonmusk



The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth – like… @JonErlichman Twitter was acquired by X Corp both to ensure freedom of speech and as an accelerant for X, the everything app. This is not simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing.The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth – like… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

While the decision has been receiving mixed responses from the masses, many are calling it a “terrible decision.” On the other hand, some have also started spreading hoaxes and fake news, like The Simpsons predicting it way back, which is not true.

Social media users reacted to Musk changing the Twitter logo

As Elon Musk introduced the new Twitter logo and bid goodbye to the old blue bird, reactions started pouring in on the platform. While many called the decision “terrible,” others were neutral towards it. However, a number of people revolted against it and claimed that this could be the downfall of the app.

TF_FanKawaii Archive #AnimationForever @TFankawaii

- Terrible design

- Branded by a loser

- Platform constantly falls apart

- Doesn't have great theme songs



Sonic X:

- Cool designs

- Likable characters (though many don't like Chris)

- Great story and action (despite the 4Kids censorship)

- Has great theme songs X twitter:- Terrible design- Branded by a loser- Platform constantly falls apart- Doesn't have great theme songsSonic X:- Cool designs- Likable characters (though many don't like Chris)- Great story and action (despite the 4Kids censorship)- Has great theme songs pic.twitter.com/yf7fdBSRkL " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/yf7fdBSRkL twitter.com/DragonDrayson/…

JRR Jokien @joshcarlosjosh Do you know how the X app first came into being? It was Twitter once, taken by the dark powers, tortured and mutilated. A ruined and terrible form of app. pic.twitter.com/8GWsPnmZKC

Arctic Friend @FriendEden100



No one on Twitter wanted to use the platform to make payments, & order a pizza.



Why didn’t Musk start X on its own, instead of buying & destroy our beloved blue bird? Twitter was the world’s social café. A great way to communicate thoughts & ideas, with people around the world.No one on Twitter wanted to use the platform to make payments, & order a pizza.Why didn’t Musk start X on its own, instead of buying & destroy our beloved blue bird? pic.twitter.com/X4GA7BLpSy

Skylor @skylorosxp Remeber when this app was called twitter and had a blue bird and not X pic.twitter.com/WZTHrJ5KIH

Judy ⛳️🇺🇸🍊 @judytgolf Twitter users are slamming Elon of re-branding it’s blue bird to X.



Im not liking it.



You?

At the moment, neither the owner of Tesla nor any seniors of the platform have disclosed further changes that one can expect to see in the platform. However, with the change of the logo, many social media users are claiming that the platform will remain nothing like Twitter and will be a completely different social media platform.