Fact Check: Did Tom Joyner from the Morning Show die? Black Twitter has meltdown over report 

Another celebrity death hoax surfaced online, and this time radio host Tom Joyner was subjected to it. News of the death of a Hollywood assistant director of the same name was reported by a website, which created bafflement.

Netizens mistook this Joyner for the famed radio personality and thought he was dead. However, Tom Joyner, from the Morning Show, who is currently 73 years old, is alive and in good health.

The news of the Joyner, the assistant director's death was first reported by Deadline, where it said that he died on February 22, at the age of 79 after his long battle with heart disease and cancer.

Deadline Hollywood @DEADLINE Tom Joyner Dies: ‘Jaws’ First AD & Frank Capra Award Winner Was 79 deadline.com/2023/03/tom-jo… Tom Joyner Dies: ‘Jaws’ First AD & Frank Capra Award Winner Was 79 deadline.com/2023/03/tom-jo…

Joyner was a production manager as well as an assistant director. He worked on some notable films, including Steven Spielberg's Jaws (1975), John Landis' The Blues Brothers (1980), and Stephen Hopkins' Predator 2 (1990).

In 1999, Joyner received DGA's Frank Capra Achievement award in recognition of his service to Guild and his career achievement.

Netizens were shocked to find out about another Tom Joyner

When news of Tom Joyner's passing emerged online, many thought it was Joyner the radio host. However, as soon as the confusion cleared up and they were assured that the Morning Show host was well and alive, they let out sighs of relief.

Some were finding out for the first time about the assistant director and tweeted about whether they were the only ones to know about the other Joyner this late.

The Neighborhood Publicist @nhoodpublicist Black ppl finding out there is a white Tom Joyner Black ppl finding out there is a white Tom Joyner https://t.co/J6VIOhJ5Zr

Many asked the website that posted the article on "White" Joyner's death to repost it with clarifications made about his identity, as there is one more Tom Joyner and his fans were getting shocked and upset.

But RIP to that man Deadline Hollywood @DEADLINE Tom Joyner Dies: ‘Jaws’ First AD & Frank Capra Award Winner Was 79 deadline.com/2023/03/tom-jo… Tom Joyner Dies: ‘Jaws’ First AD & Frank Capra Award Winner Was 79 deadline.com/2023/03/tom-jo… ‘JAWS’ First AD & Frank Capra Award Winner: Tom Joyner Dies at 79.See how you can reword that headline without giving black twitter and our grandmothers unnecessary heart attacks?But RIP to that man twitter.com/deadline/statu… ‘JAWS’ First AD & Frank Capra Award Winner: Tom Joyner Dies at 79. See how you can reword that headline without giving black twitter and our grandmothers unnecessary heart attacks? But RIP to that man twitter.com/deadline/statu…

The Black American community was in huge shock as everyone thought it was their Joyner who had passed away. Fans had their meltdowns on Twitter after finding out the 73-year-old former musician was alive. They also expressed their condolences to the other Joyner's family.

Nicole the Genealogist @NikkiFree @DEADLINE My condolences to this Tom Joyner's family. For a minute there I thought it was our Tom Joyner. @DEADLINE My condolences to this Tom Joyner's family. For a minute there I thought it was our Tom Joyner. https://t.co/4LMlgt8Xuy

Walter De Ville's Fifth Wife @his_nightmare_ The way that Black people were about to lose their minds over hearing about "Tom Joyner" dying The way that Black people were about to lose their minds over hearing about "Tom Joyner" dying https://t.co/6xnioM2utp

Me to me: “As in MORNING SHOW??” twitter.com/deadline/statu… Deadline Hollywood @DEADLINE Tom Joyner Dies: ‘Jaws’ First AD & Frank Capra Award Winner Was 79 deadline.com/2023/03/tom-jo… Tom Joyner Dies: ‘Jaws’ First AD & Frank Capra Award Winner Was 79 deadline.com/2023/03/tom-jo… THE BLACK COMMUNITY ALMOST FELL OUT!!!!!!!!! My chest. I did not know there was more than 1 prominent Tom Joyner!!Me to me: “As in MORNING SHOW??” THE BLACK COMMUNITY ALMOST FELL OUT!!!!!!!!! My chest. I did not know there was more than 1 prominent Tom Joyner!! Me to me: “As in MORNING SHOW??” 😫 twitter.com/deadline/statu… https://t.co/ILQwMU3Vac

Joyner retired from his career in radio four years ago. At the time, Tom said his retirement was due to his wish to spend more time with his family. Though he also wished to continue his cruises. Over the course of more than two decades, he had the top-ranked urban radio show.

He earned the title of “The Hardest Working Man in Radio” and the nickname “The Fly Jock” by working long hours at the studio and flying between his morning job in Texas and Dallas and afternoon job in Illinois and Chicago.

Joyner did the shuffling five days every week for eight years and collected over 7 million frequent flyer miles.

Tom Joyner (Image via Getty Images)

He started his morning show in January 1994. The show became immensely popular across the country. Over 8 million listeners tuned into his show from their chosen local radio station.

His show made Black Americans wake up to an entertaining, upbeat, and positive show. Joyner made it to the Radio Hall of Fame and he also received the “Joe Loris Award” from Impact Magazine for Excellence in Broadcasting.

