Fact Check: Did Tom Selleck praise Donald Trump in a Breitbart interview? Viral quote tweet debunked

On December 12, actor Tom Selleck found himself in hot waters after a claim arose on X (formerly Twitter) that he praised former U.S. President Donald Trump. It was X user Roger Blood with the handle @rgrblood who first posted a picture of Tom Selleck with the caption:

“Tom Selleck on Trump: ‘I pray all Americans who have seen and felt the meltdown of America with the Obama years, to please fight for Donald Trump. He will not let us down. I pray for all good people to see clearly what faces us now. The right vote will save our nation.”

However, it was soon clarified that Tom Selleck never said anything of the sort about Donald Trump. In fact, under the same tweet, the readers' context added that it was actor Jon Voight who said the same about Trump in 2016. Later, news outlet The Messenger also confirmed that the speculation about Selleck’s comment on Trump is false.

Tom Selleck has never publicly endorsed Donald Trump

According to The Messenger, actor Tom Selleck of Magnum, P.I. fame never publicly endorsed Donald Trump. Thus, the widely shared tweet about Tom Selleck's purported comment against the former President, which was posted by self-described Trump supporter and MAGA fan Roger Blood on social media, is untrue. Furthermore, it is untrue that Tom Selleck's purported remark was made during an interview with Breitbart News, as claimed in other tweets.

Snopes even confirmed who exactly said the quote. It was Pearl Harbor actor Jon Voight who said it in March 2016 as part of his promotion of then-Republican presidential candidate Trump during an interview with Breitbart News.

Voight not only called the tenure of two-time Democratic President Barack Obama “the meltdown of America” but also urged his fellow Americans to “fight for Donald Trump” and make the right decision while voting for their next President. He also added how the “right vote will save our nation” and Trump won’t “let us down.”

“It is true that we Americans have been part of Donald Trump’s life for many years…and all know, without a doubt, his life has been an open book. I, Jon Voight, can say without hesitation, that Donald is funny, playful, and colorful, but most of all, he is honest.”

The Transformers star also added that Donald Trump would “bring this country back to prosperity” with a “true conviction” if elected as President and he was perhaps the “only one who can do it,” with “no frills, no fuss, only candid truths.”

Conservative Jon Voight did not stop here. He also added that there were Republicans who did not want Trump to win as unlike them he had “no bull to sell” and was not focused only on “their own causes and benefits.”

“I am very disappointed at the talk show hosts, spewing out lies and propaganda against Donald. Why, I wonder? The only thing I can think of is he represents a form of freedom none of them ever saw before, and they are bewildered about it and frightened about it,” Voight concluded.

Snopes also confirmed that now 84-year-old Voight has always been a vocal GOP supporter and even endorsed Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney ahead of the 2012 presidential election.

The Messenger also reported that this was not the first time Tom Selleck’s name has been dragged with the quote. Back in March 2018, a similar claim arose, including Selleck allegedly saying “f*ck you” to anybody who opposed Donald Trump. It turned out to be fake.

Notably, Tom Selleck, who also identified as a conservative, never agreed to an interview with Breitbart News until 2018, the year he resigned from the National Rifle Association's board of directors and declared himself to be “a registered independent with a lot of libertarian learnings.” In 2008, Selleck even supported John McCain for President.

What’s more interesting is that during a 2016 interview with The View, Selleck went on record to show his support for Dallas Police Chief David Brown and wished he ran for President, instead of Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump. He even called Brown a graceful leader for how he handled the 2016 mass shooting in Dallas.