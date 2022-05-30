Fact Check: Did Zendaya get assaulted by another woman? Viral fight video debunked 

Internet users believe that Euphoria star Zendaya was beaten up in a video. A now-viral 7-second video on social media shows a woman in a hooded jacket punching and kicking another woman who has fallen to the floor.

The woman on the floor covered her head to safeguard herself from the incoming blows while she sobbed in pain. The duo is in some store, and the victim even has a brown shopping bag in her hand.

As the video ends, the attacker drags the woman back and slams her head on the wall before kicking her mercilessly. The person behind the camera sounds to be cheering on the attacker.

The video came with no context, and nobody knows where or when it happened. Nevertheless, the victim's face is shown in the last few seconds, and people believe it to be Zendaya.

The woman in the video has long curly hair, similar to Rue from the HBO series Euphoria, confusing internet users about her identity. The video has gone viral because people believe it to be the Spider-Man actress. They are constantly retweeting and tagging the actress in the post.

Is the woman in the video Zendaya?

While there is no doubt that the girl looks like the actress, it is highly unlikely that it is anywhere close to the truth. There are numerous reasons to believe that the victim is not the Dune actress.

The Emmy award winner is currently not sporting her Euphoria hair. She was spotted chatting with a crew member on the set of her upcoming movie Challengers. Zendaya flaunted a short bob hairstyle in pictures taken earlier this month in the photo.

ᴛᴀɴᴜ @tanyaatwts Zendaya in short hair omg! Zendaya in short hair omg! https://t.co/w1612SZdeT

Additionally, the girl in the video is wearing a set of rainbow crocs. Now, Zendaya has never been spotted in crocs. The actress once revealed in an interview that she either wears sneakers or high heels and nothing much in between. She said:

"I only wear heels or sneakers; there isn’t an in-between for me."

She also added:

"Most days, you will catch me wearing sneakers, I love the comfort of a good pair of sneakers. However, when I dress up I love stepping out in the tallest heels possible. My style is very eclectic and heavily based on my mood that day."

Finally, while it is not very clear due to the quality of the video, the woman being beaten up looks to be wearing an ankle monitor. The bracelet was noticed by numerous other Twitter users, who quickly pointed it out in their replies.

josie𖧷 @abisenders @WH0ISA1PT4 can u not see the ankle tag? lmao it’s not her @WH0ISA1PT4 can u not see the ankle tag? lmao it’s not her

Wade holland @Wadeh0l @WH0ISA1PT4 At first I thought it was her but that girl gotta ankle monitor on @WH0ISA1PT4 At first I thought it was her but that girl gotta ankle monitor on

An ankle monitor or bracelet is a surveillance device used by law enforcement. The device is fitted to people's ankles on house arrest, parole, or probation. They track a person's daily movement while ensuring they don't leave a predetermined area.

Whoever it may be, the video is disturbing to watch and stress-inducing for many viewers. Zendaya has not made any comments on the video yet.

