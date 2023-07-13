Fact Check: Has Huw Edwards resigned? Sophie Raworth gaffe goes viral amid BBC presenter scandal 

Despite BBC presenter Sophie Raworth announcing that Huw Edwards has resigned from his position at the publication, the claims have been debunked. The latter has been embroiled in an explosive scandal that involved him allegedly paying a minor for explicit pictures. His wife has since released a statement. The Press Association agency has also announced that the journalist has not resigned.

BBC’s News at Six program announced that Huw Edwards was named as the presenter who was involved in the scandal. He has been accused of paying a minor 35,000 pounds for explicit pictures. The minor’s mother has since revealed that the money was used by her daughter to fuel her cocaine consumption.

On the News at Six’s recent evening program, journalist Sophie Raworth announced:

“Huw Edwards is the presenter accused of paying a teenager for explicit photos. In the last few minutes, he has announced his resignation.”

However, her claim is far from the truth. Huw Edwards has not resigned from the established news outlet.

Huw Edwards has not resigned

The Press Association news agency issued a statement to clarify that the 61-year-old had not resigned. Raworth also appeared on BBC alongside legal representatives Dominic Casciani and Katie Razzall to clarify her announcement. She said on the show:

“This is all breaking the last few minutes. He has not resigned. He has been named by his wife, he has not resigned… It’s a huge shock to all of us here at BBC News and of course, to announce this and that has come in the last few moments, but you’re right. We’ve heard nothing about a resignation.”

Twitter user @AndyGJBurge also took to the social networking site to clarify Huw Edwards’ resignation rumours. He stated in a tweet that the latter has been accused, the police have not found him guilty of any criminal offense and that he has not resigned.

Substantiating the same, the Metropolitan Police recently announced that the presenter in question had not committed any criminal offense.

A lawyer who was representing the minor in question has also since stated that the allegations which were brought to light are “rubbish.”

A BBC lawyer also deemed the allegations as “inappropriate” and announced that there was “no truth to it.”

Hence, it is safe to say that the resignation claims are far from the truth.

Huw Edwards’ wife releases statement in light of ongoing scandal

As Edwards was named as the infamous BBC presenter, his wife Vicky Flind released a statement announcing that her family was going through a difficult time. She went on to add that her primary concern is to protect her husband’s wellbeing and her children. She added:

“Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years. The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future.”

Flind added that her husband will address matters once his health has progressed. She went on to ask people for privacy for her family and everyone involved in the controversy.

