Fact Check: Has TD Jakes been arrested ? Speculation erupts amid viral YouTube claim in wake of Diddy scandal 

Claims of TD Jakes being arrested have spread like wildfire on YouTube. This comes after the bishop was accused of attending rapper Diddy’s salacious parties and getting intimate with other men.

As the former faced the internet’s wrath for his association with the now-infamous rapper, speculations of him getting charged for s*xually assaulting and grooming men have made it online. However, claims of him getting arrested are far from the truth.

Trigger Warning: The following article discusses s*xual assault and grooming. Reader’s discretion is advised.

YouTube channel Spill Today was one among the many who claimed that the preacher was arrested. In a video titled- T.D. Jakes OFFICIALLY ARRESTED After His Son Confirms The Rumors?! they revealed that TikTok user @PROPHETMANASSEH seemingly revealed that he and other victims were groomed and s*xually assaulted by TD Jakes.

CELEB LIVE YouTube gossip channel also released a video titled- T.D. Jakes GETS ARRESTED For His Crimes After His Son CONFIRMS The Rumors!

Neither of the YouTube channels revealed what charges The Potter’s House pastor was facing. It remains unclear as to whether it is related to Diddy’s ongoing lawsuits or his actions.

Nonetheless, it has been confirmed that TD Jakes is not behind bars.

TD Jakes has not been arrested

Despite multiple YouTube gossip channels claiming that the 66-year-old was arrested, it is far from the truth. Neither law enforcement nor his team confirmed that he had been arrested.

Due to his immense popularity in the Christian Church community, his alleged arrest would likely have made headlines. Since that is not the case, it is safe to say that the preacher has not been locked up.

Entertain Pulse website also confirmed that TD Jakes had not been arrested.

It is important to verify such news with credible and reputed news publications as several netizens take to the internet to spread disinformation.

TD Jakes’ recent controversy explained

TikTok user @jusnene claims that Cassie Ventura, a musician and purported victim of Diddy, was urged to approach law authorities with proof that would implicate TD Jakes and Sean "Diddy" Combs. It was revealed that she possessed content that would expose Jakes for having s*xual relations with multiple men at Diddy’s parties.

This comes as a surprise to followers of TD Jakes as he vehemently stands against homos*xuality.

The TikTok user also claimed that one of Jakes’ alleged victims was gearing up to sue the preacher for an incident that took place when he was allegedly a minor. Distractify also claimed that Jusnene alleged that Jakes s*xually assaulted actor Christian Keyes.

It is worth noting that neither of these claims has been confirmed by law enforcement.

Although the bishop had not addressed the grooming and s*xual assault allegations, his team released a statement to discuss claims about him partying with Diddy. Executive director of PR and communications for the T.D. Jakes Group, The Potter’s House and T.D. Jakes Ministries, Jordan A. Hora said in a statement:

“Recent claims circulating on pockets of social media about Bishop T.D. Jakes are unequivocally false and baseless.”

It is safe to say that Jakes has multiple fires to put out as his son’s arrest for exposing himself in 2009 and his son-in-law’s alleged s*xual abuse towards Jakes’ adopted daughter continue to be a discussion online.