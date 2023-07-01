Fact Check: Is Bill Gates' mosquito farm responsible for the rising malaria cases in Florida? Social media claim debunked

A recent claim about a Bill Gates-financed farm responsible for the modification of malaria-causing mosquitoes went viral online. According to the viral claim, Bill backed a disease-control initiative that involved releasing mosquitoes in the U.S., which are genetically modified. It also held the billionaire responsible for the rising cases of malaria in Texas and Florida.

On June 28, 2023, Twitter user Luke Rudkowski claimed the same in his tweet. Since the, it has gone viral, raising questions about whether or not Bill Gates is truly financing such a venture that is causing serious harm to the general public.

Luke Rudkowski @Lukewearechange



Bill Gates has been releasing GMO mosquitoes in Florida and Texas and now Florida and Texas for the first time in 20 years have mosquitoes that give people malaria???



Is that right?



nypost.com/2023/06/26/mal… So let me get this straight.Bill Gates has been releasing GMO mosquitoes in Florida and Texas and now Florida and Texas for the first time in 20 years have mosquitoes that give people malaria???Is that right? So let me get this straight. Bill Gates has been releasing GMO mosquitoes in Florida and Texas and now Florida and Texas for the first time in 20 years have mosquitoes that give people malaria???Is that right?nypost.com/2023/06/26/mal…

Luke stated in his tweet that Bill Gates was releasing "GMO mosquitoes" in the aforementioned U.S. states, which never had mosquitoes that gave people malaria. However, a readers' context was added to his tweet to debunk the viral claim. According to it, these mosquitoes with modified genes are incapable of spreading any disease.

It further mentioned that only female mosquitoes bite animals and humans to drink blood, while GMO mosquitoes die before they even reach adulthood. The context also noted that these mosquitoes were released in New York State's Monroe County, which is 160 miles away from the area where the malaria cases were detected. However, none of these mosquitoes was released in Florida or Texas.

JeanTargetter🧫🧬 @Kingkiko61 @Lukewearechange GMO mosquito released (Aedes aegypti) cannot transmit malaria. Malaria was reintroduced by immigrants from Central and South America, where malaria is endemic. It is transmitted by native Anopheles mosquitoes. The immigrants are not being screened for diseases. @Lukewearechange GMO mosquito released (Aedes aegypti) cannot transmit malaria. Malaria was reintroduced by immigrants from Central and South America, where malaria is endemic. It is transmitted by native Anopheles mosquitoes. The immigrants are not being screened for diseases.

Bill Gates' foundation did not fund malaria-spreading mosquito release

It was announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that the United States had recorded five cases of malaria being spread by mosquitoes in the past two months. This marked the first time in 20 years for a local spread. One case was detected in Texas, while the other four in Florida.

As the claim went viral, people started blaming Bill Gates. Many suggested that the billionaire might already have a vaccine ready. While the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has indeed funded the combat against malaria, they did not provide funding for any work involving malaria-spreading mosquito releases in the United States.

An0maly @LegendaryEnergy The CDC says it allowed the release of GMO mosquitos within the last few years to help prevent new outbreaks of disease.



In 2023? An outbreak of Malaria for the first time in decades in the exact states they released them. The CDC says it allowed the release of GMO mosquitos within the last few years to help prevent new outbreaks of disease.In 2023? An outbreak of Malaria for the first time in decades in the exact states they released them. https://t.co/PG74aNgi0e

Bill Gates’ foundation rendered financial aid to the biotech company Oxitec, which has been responsible for releasing GMO mosquitoes in Florida. It was a part of their disease-control venture.

Regardless, the company, as well as experts, said that the notion that Oxitec’s work is to blame for the malaria cases is impossible. They reasoned that the modified mosquitoes are not the kind that transmits the disease. Joshua Van Raalte, a spokesperson from Oxitec, said:

“There is absolutely no truth to these claims. They are scientifically impossible.”

The key purpose behind releasing these male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes with modified genes was to combat insect-borne diseases, including dengue fever and illness from the Zika virus.

JaneBond (backup) @JaneB59275552 CDC Issues Malaria Alert



The CDC and Prevention has issued an alert after five locally contracted cases of malaria were reported in the U.S. for the first time in decades.



Gates is the largest investor in mosquito factories and there’s a malaria outbreak in America. CDC Issues Malaria AlertThe CDC and Prevention has issued an alert after five locally contracted cases of malaria were reported in the U.S. for the first time in decades. Gates is the largest investor in mosquito factories and there’s a malaria outbreak in America. https://t.co/rpRJ2fZKyo

Oxitec’s intent was to have the GMO male insects mate with female mosquitoes to pass on a genetic change in one of their proteins, making newly born female mosquitoes unable to survive. Thus, it would reduce the female mosquito population that usually transmits malaria.

A biology professor from the University of Notre Dame Nora Besansky, who also specializes in mosquitoes, affirmed that these male Aedes aegypti cannot transmit malaria. A smaller part of Anopheles mosquitoes are the kind responsible for transmitting malaria among humans.

