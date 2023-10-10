Fact Check: Is the Disney Pixar Culiacanazo movie poster real? Viral picture debunked 

Claims of Disney and Pixar creating a movie about the El Culiacanazo have spread like wildfire across social media. The animated children’s film is supposed to be about the arrest and release of Mexican crime boss Ovidio Guzmán, the infamous son of drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Posters of the supposed film have been endlessly circulated online. However, the claims are false. The Culiacanazo movie poster is not real.

Disclaimer: This article contains visual and textual references to the Holocaust, George Floyd, and other similar incidents that may be disturbing. Viewers' discretion is advised.

X (formerly known as Twitter) user @elconde_nad0 was one of the many who claimed that the Culiacanazo movie was being created by Disney and Pixar. In the viral poster, four men with exaggerated moustaches and sombreros can be seen wielding a gun from cars. One can see skeleton heads in the cars as well.

The netizen also claimed that the movie production houses are creating movies called Wachicol and Tlatelolco as well. At the time of writing this article, the tweet had amassed over 400K views.

Facebook user MrJack025 also took to the social networking site to claim that Disney and Pixar are releasing Culiacanazo amongst others, including ‘Caust, a supposed rendition of the Holocaust.

The caption to the Facebook post, "Proximas peliculas de Disney Pixar 2024-2027," roughly translates to:

"Upcoming films from Disney Pixar 2024-2027."

As claims of the movie release go viral, it is important to note that the film posters are not real.

Disney and Pixar are not producing a Culiacanazo movie

Despite the claims spreading rapidly across social media platforms, Disney and Pixar are not releasing a Culiacanazo film. Since neither of the production houses have released a press release, posters or addressed the same to news outlets, it is safe to say that the film is not being produced.

It could be possible that the movie poster was created by a netizen using artificial intelligence.

This is not the first time a fake Disney and Pixar movie poster has made it online. Recently, claims of Pixar releasing a movie inspired by George Floyd went viral online. In the poster, one could see a police officer kneeling on the back of a Black man as others cheered on. The movie poster was not released by either Disney or Pixar. One could also notice that the police officer’s badge was pixelated.

Rumors of Disney and Pixar creating an animated movie about Adolf Hitler and the Holocaust also went viral online. However, this poster too is AI-generated.

Given that these are all fake posters, it is important to verify news circulating on social media with credible news publications and official sources.

Everything to know about El Culiacanazo

For those unversed, Culiacanazo refers to the Battle of Culiacán, which took place in Sialoa, Mexico.

Ovidio “El Raton” Guzman, the son of El Chapo was taken into custody on October 17, 2019. Guzman had played a critical roll in the distribution of substance by following his father’s footsteps. After his arrest, several members of the Sinaloa Cartel took the streets with firearms and torched buses and other vehicles. They also interrupted air traffic with columns of smoke, allowing them to free 50 prison inmates. Their actions also led to the death of one civilian, one soldier and several police officers.

Guzman was released following the intense battle. The security cabinet clarified that “the capture of a criminal cannot be worth more than the lives of people.”

The violence that emerged came to be known as the Battle of Culiacan or “El Culiacanazo.”

Guzman was arrested yet again in January 2023. At the time, 30 people were killed during a tense battle between the cartel members and law enforcement. During a recent court hearing, he pleaded not guilty to drug related charges.