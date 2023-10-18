Fact Check: Is the Disney Pixar Imagine If Men movie poster real? Viral picture debunked 

A Disney and Pixar Imagine If Men movie poster is spreading like wildfire across social media platforms. For those unversed, the phrase is a viral explicit tweet that left many scarred in the past. Now, claims of the two children’s movie production houses creating a film based on the same are circulating online. However, it is far from the truth. The movie is not being made in reality.

The “Imagine If Men” tweet originated in October 2020. X (formerly Twitter) user @kirawontmiss took to the social networking site to write:

“Imagine if men had to bre*stfeed babies using their c*cks.”

The tweet has since been deleted from the Elon Musk-owned platform. However, it has circulated across platforms and become a meme.

On October 17, 2023, X user @EverythingOOC uploaded an image of the viral Disney and Pixar movie poster. In the image, one can see a nighttime cityscape in the background as a man with an evil grin and white and black hair poses with his fingers placed on his jaw. At the time of writing this article, the tweet had amassed over 26 million views.

The poster also made it to the r/NonPoliticalTwitter Reddit page. Platform user u/dazli69 uploaded the aforementioned tweet on the forum. At the time of writing this article, it had amassed over 3K upvotes.

Disney and Pixar are not creating an Imagine If Men movie

Fortunately, a movie based on the explicit meme is not being created. Neither Disney nor Pixar took to their official social media accounts to make the announcement. Often, movie production companies release a press release to share that a film is being created. Since this is not the case, it is safe to say that the movie is not being made.

Furthermore, the legendary children’s movie production organizations would not create films inspired by such crude jokes as it is not suitable for their young audience.

The letter ‘s’ in the movie poster’s word ‘Disney’ also appears to be skewed. If a person observes, they can also find that the man’s pinkie finger has been placed awkwardly.

Disney Fanatic also confirmed that the viral movie poster going viral is not real.

“However, no ‘Imagine if Men’ Disney and Pixar movie is in production.”

It seems like the Disney and Pixar movie poster was created using artificial intelligence. This is not the first time netizens have created such posters. In recent weeks, fake posters based on the Holocaust and the tragic death of George Floyd have also been making their rounds online.

Another fake movie poster for Two Girls One Cup was also spreading like wildfire online. The faux placard also claimed that Disney and Pixar were releasing the same. The picture quickly went viral online as many found the faux poster based on an explicit video hilarious.

Verifying such news through credible sources is important, as netizens often spread disinformation for momentary online popularity.