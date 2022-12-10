Fact Check: Is Drew Starkey dead? TikTok rumor debunked 

A recent TikTok video about actor Drew Starkey created a fuss when fans misinterpreted the said video and thought the actor was dead. However, the owner of the video has cleared up the confusion, asserting that Starkey isn't dead, and fans are finally relieved.

The 27-year-old American actor is also a social media influencer. His breakthrough role was his character Rafe Cameron in Outer Banks, a mystery teen series that came out in 2020 on Netflix. He also had minor roles in the series Ozark and Scream, as well as in the movies Love, Simon and The Hate U Give.

A TikTok creator recently uploaded a video of Drew Starkey, and its caption left many in a state of confusion. Fans assumed the actor was dead.

A screengrab of the video (Image via TikTok/@rmfc)

However, the creator, whose video caused confusion surrounding Drew Starkey, did not intentionally share a misleading video. Rather, they seemed to have had no idea that people would interpret their video in a way that conveys Starkey is dead.

Even in the video, nowhere did the creator say or write that the actor was dead. But fans misunderstood the whole thing and became worried, nonetheless.

A user reacts to the video (Image via TikTok/@rmfc)

TikTok creator clarifies that Drew Starkey is not dead

What exactly happened? Origins of the rumor explored

The video from where the confusing chaos about Starkey’s death started, contains several clips of the star. The creator added an overlay text on the video at the beginning that says:

“I love you, Drew. But, you are not mine.”

The caption, which originally caused the bafflement, reads:

“That last video is one of my favorites ever of him...genuinely so sad I’ll never meet/know him.”

(Image via TikTok/@rmfc)

(Image via TikTok/@rmfc)

Given that the creator wrote they will never be able to meet him, fans assumed that Starkey had passed away.

The confusion and subsequent clarification about the death of Drew Starkey

At the time of writing this story, the aforementioned TikTok video had received 30,000 views. Fans have flocked to the comment section with their questions. Many went on to search on Google to find out whether the actor actually died, and what exactly happened to him.

When the owner of the video saw all the comments where people are asking if the Outer Bank actor is dead, they wrote,

“Wait why is everyone thinking he’s dead?! I’m just saying I’ll probably never meet him??”

(Image via TikTok/@rmfc)

Again, when another fan asked the owner if the rumors were true about Drew Starkey being dead, the owner replied:

“Is what true? All I said is I’ll never meet him. Yes, that’s probably true.”

(Image via TikTok/@rmfc)

But the questions still kept coming. The owner wrote in response to another comment:

“Someone tag me in the video where they have said Drew died.”

So, in conclusion, actor Drew Starkey is very much alive. And even though the said video did not intentionally or even directly spread any fake news about the actor, celebrities often get dragged into similar death rumors.

Often, some news websites or YouTube channels create clickbait stories about celebrities, putting up misleading headlines that baffle the reader. Misinformation about prominent actors and other personalities is easily spread this way.

It is advised that readers always verify information once and then report the news if it's fake.

