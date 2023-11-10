Fact Check: Is the Heinz Clear Tomato Ketchup real or fake? Viral TikTok video debunked 

Claims of Heinz selling Clear Tomato Ketchup has gone viral across social media platforms. In the viral video, one could see a clear gel-like substance oozing out of the ketchup bottle.

One might expect the product to be real as it seemed to be picked up from a grocery store. However, it is far from the truth. The established company is not selling the bizarre product in reality.

It all started when an X user @messedupfoods shared the popular TikTok video on social media that they discovered on Instagram user supparay14k's account. In the viral clip, one could see an unidentified man picking up the Heinz Clear Tomato Ketchup from a grocery store’s isle.

The bottle included a picture of a grey tomato instead of its signature red one to make the product seem more realistic. The man in the video also squeezes the bottle to show the clear consistency of the supposed ketchup. He can be heard saying:

“A lot of y’all just don’t have the balls to eat no clear tomato ketchup. We just gonna leave it right there. Ain’t no need to argue. You want some or not mother**ker?”

Although the tweet had amassed only 670.5K views, the video has amassed over 25 million views across social media platforms. As the video has gone viral, one might expect the Heinz Clear Tomato Ketchup to be real. However, that is not the case, because there isn't any mention of the product on the official website of Heinz. Hence, the viral clip holds no truth.

Heinz is not selling Clear Tomato Ketchup

There aren't any references to the clear ketchup on Heinz's official website or social media accounts. At the time this article was written, the company had not made any announcement about the release of the aforementioned product.

If one watches the clip closely, there is also no Heinz Clear Tomato Ketchup line in the ketchup section. The product seemed to be picked up from the isle that contained regular red Heinz ketchup.

Hence, it is safe to say that the product is not real. It seems like the person behind the video created the product to go viral online. Netizens can verify such news by looking into what established news outlets report.

This is not the first time a fake product has taken social media by storm. Snacks such as Milkybar Pringles, Pumpkin Spice Coca-Cola,, and Chocolate Ketchup were also seen online.

“Looks like yummy hand sanitizer”: Heinz’s Clear Tomato Ketchup leaves the internet in a frenzy

The product looked evidently fake, and netizens seized the chance to share their hilarious responses to the same. Several netizens compared the ketchup to sanitizer while others expressed disgust over the product.

A few comments online read:

Netizens seem to be amused by peculiar snacks. Despite Heinz not selling clear ketchup, they recently came up with bizarre Halloween candy creations. According to I Heart Radio, they sold gummy candy versions of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, Oscar Mayer hot dogs, and Claussen pickles for Halloween.

The candies were available at several retailers including Walgreens, Target, Meijer, Big Lots, and Amazon. It remained unclear at the time of writing this article as to whether the candies were still being sold.