Fact Check: Is Laura Ingraham leaving Fox News? Rumours debunked

After Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News Network, social media was filled with the news of Laura Ingraham leaving Fox as well. The rumor blew up after the major change of Carlson leaving the network was announced in April 2023. Soon after that, there were rumors floating that Laura Ingraham too was planning on leaving the channel. However, Fox News has denied all these rumors and said that Laura isn't leaving the channel.

💙Brittney💙 @AZ_Brittney and retweet if you think Sean Hannity should be next! It’s rumored Laura Ingraham has been FIRED from FOX News!and retweet if you think Sean Hannity should be next! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… It’s rumored Laura Ingraham has been FIRED from FOX News! ❤️ and retweet if you think Sean Hannity should be next! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/xgEY3RDeVf

According to a Fox News spokesperson, the reports were "wildly inaccurate" and added:

“Laura Ingraham, the top-rated woman in cable news, is now and will continue to be a prominent host and integral part of the Fox News lineup.”

Thus, as per the statement released by Fox, Laura will continue hosting her 10 pm show, The Ingraham Angle which she has been hosting since 2017. Thus, the news about Laura Ingraham leaving Fox News is untrue.

David Hogg 🟧 @davidhogg111 Laura Ingraham getting fired the same week I graduate from Harvard would be the best graduation present I could ever get. Laura Ingraham getting fired the same week I graduate from Harvard would be the best graduation present I could ever get.

As a new lineup for Fox News takes shape, key members like Laura Ingraham and Hannity have been confirmed to maintain their regular presence on the network. Joining them in the 2023 lineup are Greg Gutfeld, Bret Baier, Jesse Watters, Bill Hemmer, Dana Perino, and Harris Faulkner.

However, the question of which hosts will occupy the primetime slots still hangs in the air, as Fox News has yet to unveil the same.

Laura Ingraham has worked as a speechwriter to former President Ronald Reagan

Laura Ingraham was born in June 1963 in Connecticut to a Polish mother and an Irish father. The journalist completed her education in English Literature at Dartmouth College. Prior to this, she completed her secondary education at Glastonbury High School.

Following her undergraduate studies, Ingraham started serving former President Ronald Reagan as a speechwriter when he was a domestic policy advisor.

She then pursued her legal education at the University of Virginia School of Law, during which she held the position of notes editor for the Virginia Law Review. In 1991, she successfully attained her Juris Doctor degree.

Apart from being the host of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News, she is also the editor-in-chief of LifeZette. She has also been the host of the popular show, The Laura Ingraham Show.

Laura Ingraham @IngrahamAngle More minority voters are beginning to see how much they lose sticking with Democrats. More minority voters are beginning to see how much they lose sticking with Democrats. https://t.co/wZnnU1uD4y

Apart from her success in TV and radio journalism, she has also been the author of several books. These include The Hillary Trap: Looking for Power in All the Wrong Places, Shut Up & Sing: How Elites from Hollywood, Politics, and the UN Are Subverting America, Power to the People, and The Obama Diaries.

Her personal life too has been in the public eye and she is known to have dated George Conway and Dinesh D’Souza. She is the mother of three kids, a girl, Maria, whom she adopted in 2008, and two boys, Michael and Nikolai, whom she adopted in 2009 and 2011, respectively.

Laura has been in the limelight for a while now as an image of her resurfaced on social media after seven years. The image from July 2016 shows her reportedly giving the Nazi salute at the Republican National Convention. However, the journalist rubbished all the accusations and claimed that the claims were made by "desperate liberals."

Laura Ingraham @IngrahamAngle Duh...it's a satiric response to the left-wing criticism of Laura's wave last night. Desperate liberals. twitter.com/mcbuttz_/statu… Duh...it's a satiric response to the left-wing criticism of Laura's wave last night. Desperate liberals. twitter.com/mcbuttz_/statu…

At the moment, Ingraham has not spoken up about the fake news about her exit from Fox News. However, now that the rumors have been cleared by the network, it becomes the responsibility of social media users to report such users spreading hoaxes and fake news.

Poll : 0 votes