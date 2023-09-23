Fact Check: Is Naira Marley related to Bob Marley? All about the musician under fire in wake of Mohbad's death

Popular British-Nigerian singer-songwriter Azeez Fashola, professionally known as Naira Marley, has recently been the topic of media discussion in the wake of another Nigerian singer, Mohbad's mysterious and sudden death.

However, for some people, the surname 'Marley' might have rung an obvious bell to the revolutionary Jamaican musician Bob Marley. Bob, born in 1945, has been a distinctive name among the pioneers of reggae music. His musical essence was marked by a fusion of rocksteady, ska, and reggae, along with his unique vocal and writing style.

The question about whether or not Naira Marley is somehow related to Bob Marley might arise, given that they're both musicians and share the same surname. But it is to be noted that Naira's birth name is Azeez Fashola.

The singer only derived his stage name from the reggae maestro Bob Marley, as he drew inspiration from the late singer. Naira also keeps a dreadlock hairstyle as a tribute to the late Jamaican singer.

Naira Marley and his musical career explored

Naira was born in Agege, Lagos, and later relocated to England. He obtained his General Certificate of Secondary Education from Walworth School and later graduated from Peckham Academy, where he pursued business studies.

The 32-year-old is among the most followed singers in Nigeria. While growing up, Naira wished to become a voice-over artist or an MC. However, he changed his mind later and, with encouragement from his friends, began engaging in music in 2014.

Months of practicing eventually led him to release his debut song, “Marry Juana,” a track where Max Twigz assisted him. The song introduced Naira to the Nigerian music scene and paved the way for him to launch his debut album “Gotta Dance EP” in 2015.

Since then, Naira Marley quickly rose to fame and kept releasing one hit song after another. His 2017 single “Issa Goal” was used as the theme song for the Nigerian National Football team in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The song was a global hit, marking an instrumental moment in Naira Marley’s career.

He sings his songs in Yoruba, Pidgin, and English, while the genre of his music is a blend of hip-hop and Afrobeats. In 2019, Naira launched his record label “Marlian Records” and had four artists, Zinoleesky, Cblvck, and Fabian Blu, including the late Mohbad, signed under it upon launching.

Naira Marley scandals

Apart from the recent accusations faced by Naira Marley following Mohbad’s death on September 12, the singer has had previous scandals. In May 2019, he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of Nigeria on account of allegations of involvement in internet fraud.

Alongside the singer, his friends, Tiamiu Abdulrahman Kayode, Zlatan, Abubakar Musa, and Adewunmi Adeyanju Moses, were also arrested. The detainment arrived just a day after Naira released “Am I A Yahoo Boy” in collaboration with Zlatan, which was a controversial hit.

Though his friends were later bailed, Naira had to remain in custody following 11 counts of fraud charges. He was bonded out in June 2019.

During the 2020 lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nigerian Police Force detained Naira Marley for violating the rules and regulations of lockdown imposed by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Despite the social distancing rules and an interstate ban, Naira performed at a concert in Abuja on June 13, 2020. He was later arraigned before an Abuja mobile court by the FCT Administration.

Mohbad, the former signee of Marlian Records, accused Naira Marley of assault on October 5, 2022. The late singer released many statements on his social media featuring videos and pictures of him sustaining evident injuries that required hospitalization. Naira responded to the accusation, dismissed the incident as a “family affair,” and asserted that Mohbad was likely intoxicated when he made the complaint.

After Mohbad’s death, another former signee of the record label, 6ix, also reposted his previously shared allegations against Naira Marley and claimed that the singer, along with his accomplice Sam Larry, tried to endanger his life by spiking his fruit juice and attempting to paint him as “high” in front of his parents.

The allegations against Marlian Records spread like wildfire on social media, leading followers of Mohbad to allege that the record executive was instrumental in the singer’s death. They claimed that Naira Marley and Sam Larry must be put behind bars. However, a formal arrest and a thorough investigation into Mohbad’s death are yet to occur.