New Balance FIFA World Cup 2022 'Headline Taker' Pack: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

New Balance, the Boston, Massachusetts-based sportswear label, has been excited about the ongoing FIFA World Cup, which is currently taking place in Qatar The prestigious tournament which began on November 20, 2022, was celebrated by the Massachusetts-based label with the launch of the 'Headline Taker' football boots pack.

The Headline Taker soccer cleat collection features two football boot silhouettes, i.e., Furon v7 and Tekela v4. The entire New Balance FIFA World Cup 2022 'Headline Taker' pack was released on the official e-commerce site of New Balance and select retailers on October 17, 2022, at 9 am GMT.

More about the New Balance 'Headline Taker' Pack for FIFA World Cup 2022 featuring Furon v7 and Tekela v4

Recently released New Balance 'Headline Taker' Pack for FIFA World Cup 2022 featuring Furon v7 and Tekela v4 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Massachusetts-based label has been making great strides in the footwear world. They have collaborated with designers and sought-after labels such as Salehe Bembury, Aime Leon Dore, and Joe Freshgoods. The brand has also been making considerable moves in the football world.

The sport continues to gain the attention of fans and brand loyalists, and with the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup, football has received heightened visibility.

The tournament featured a few of the biggest names and New Balance-sponsored athletes including Raheem Sterling, Sadio Mane, and Bukayo Saka. Raheem Sterling and Mane are known globally for their amazing playing style, and Saka is on the rise.

Alongside representing their respective countries and teams, the superstar athletes also gave a shoutout to their sponsoring label. They debuted the 'Headline Taker' pack on the field, which feature Tekela V4 and Furon V7. The official site introduces the pack as:

"Emanating the beautiful chaos that ensues when the ball hits the back of the net, the Headline Taker pack was born for the moment the world erupts. The boots will be worn by players at the tournament and in their league action."

The first shoe on focus is the Furon V7, which comes clad in a Bright Lapis blue color scheme. The upper of the silhouette is given Hi Lite accents and comes with zero distractions.

The football boot's upper is constructed out of innovative Hypoknit material, alongside off-set laces and mesh inner lining. Overall, the boot delivers an impressive lockdown system, support, and increased strike zones.

The outsole of the football boots are constructed out of nylon, which is designed specifically for the firm ground use. The unique stud fixtures can be used for dynamic movement, while the off-set lacing comes with a cored-out canopy. The tongue tabs feature 3D material for added grip.

The second shoe in focus is the Tekela, whose upper is constructed out of a full-foot stretch-knit material with minimal texture. The football boots come with laceless closures for ease and a directional heel lining for a secure lockdown. The boots come clad in a 'Metallic Silver/Black' color scheme with the hits of Hi-Lite and Bright Lapis shades for a bold finish.

The 'Headline Taker' football pack for the FIFA World Cup 2022 was launched via the official e-commerce site of New Balance and select retailers on October 17, 2022, with both Furon V7 and Tekela V4 retailing at $215. These can currently be availed at the reseller site Unisport.

Poll : 0 votes