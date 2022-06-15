Fact Check: Is Tom Cruise dating Paris Hilton? Viral TikTok video debunked 

Netizens were baffled to see Tom Cruise and Paris Hilton together in a TikTok posted by the latter. After the video went viral, internet users questioned whether the two celebrities were romantically involved. However, the well-known figures are not dating in reality. The man who looked incredibly similar to the Top Gun star was not Tom Cruise either.

Paris Hilton recently shared the video, where she is seen with a Tom Cruise impersonator, with her 6.2 million followers on TikTok. The socialite made it clear that she knew how to get the attention of her fans. Many were convinced that it was the Jack Reacher star himself.

In the video, the duo were seen getting dressed up in formal attire to attend the premiere of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick. In the now viral clip, Hilton was heard saying:

“Do you think people are really going to believe that we’re a couple?”

Who was the man seen with Paris Hilton in her TikTok video?

For the unversed, the 41-year-old media personality is married to businessman and entrepreneur Carter Reum. This makes it unlikely that she would admit to being romantically involved with another man on social media. The two had a star-studded wedding in November 2021. The couple have been dating since 2019.

Her husband, Carter Reum, founded the investment firm M13, which was created to assist start-ups to launch their businesses. He is also the co-author of Shortcut Your Startup: Ten Ways to Speed up Entrepreneurial Success.

The man who looks similar to Tom Cruise in Paris Hilton’s video is Miles Fisher. He launched the company Metaphysic along with Belgian visual effects specialist Chris Umé. The company specializes in deepfake technology.

Miles Fisher gained immense fame on social media after flaunting his resemblance to the Mission: Impossible star. Fisher has his own TikTok account, along with Umé under the username @deeptomcruise. The two have amassed over three million followers on the platform.

Miles Fisher has been an advocate for creating deep fakes. He said in an interview with NBC that his company will be taking up deep fake projects that can be used in a positive manner. He said:

“The thesis of this company that Chris started begins with ethics. I think the technology is morally neutral. As it develops, the positive output will so far outweigh the negative, nefarious uses.”

The potential harm of deep fake technology has been a topic of debate in Congress. Many have argued that it can be used for political propaganda, revenge p*rn and other criminal reasons.

Till date, Jennifer Lawrence, Mark Zuckerberg and former President George W. Bush have been victims of deep fakes.

Tom Cruise has not commented on his lookalike, or the deep fake company Fisher has created.

It seems like Paris Hilton’s video along with Fisher, who played Tom Cruise, was created in jest. The two also collaborated on other TikTok videos, which sent the internet into a frenzy.

