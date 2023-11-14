Fact Check: Is the video of The BeeGees grandchildren singing 'How Deep is Your Love' real? Viral video debunked

A viral video of a few boys singing How Deep is Your Love, with the claims that they are the BeeGees' grandchildren, has been doing rounds on the internet. The video made its way on Facebook in September 2023, but two months later, it has now resurfaced on social media.

The caption of the video read:

“THE GRANDCHILDREN OF THE BEE GEES SOUND INCREDIBLE❤️❤️ TO DELIGHT YOUR SOUL.”

While the clip was posted with claims of the boys being BeeGees’ grandkids, the video was also found on TikToker Ky Baldwin's profile. Moreover, the video was posted by Ky on TikTok days before it was claimed that the boys in the video were BeeGees’ grandkids.

Ky Baldwin, who is a singer and actor from Australia, is known to make covers of songs and use a cloning effect, to show multiple people in the video. Hence, the video has been miscaptioned, as the young boys in the video are not BeeGees’ grandkids.

The song, How Deep is You Love, in the video has been sung by Ky Baldwin, hence, the news about BeeGee’s grandkids singing the song is fake and untrue.

The boys in the video are not BeeGees’ grandkids

The video actually belongs to Ky Baldwin, who is an Australian singer and often adds cloning effects in his videos. Turns out he had added a similar cloning effect in the viral video as well. As Ky uploaded the video, it garnered over 24 million views in just two months.

While the viral video has been miscaptioned, Ky has sung many such covers before using the same cloning technique.

Fake news debunked as several posts on social media claimed that Bee Gees' grandkids sang "How Deep Is Your Love": Details revealed. (Image via TikTok)

Some of the songs sung by the Australian singer are I Want It That Way by Backstreet Boys, Yesterday by The Beatles, and even My Way by Frank Sinatra.

Born in 2001, Ky was born and brought up in Sydney, Australia. Apart from being a singer, he is also an actor, as he has been seen in many theatre roles. He even made an appearance on Australia’s Got Talent when he was nine years old.

While it is true that BeeGees kids and grandkids have also chosen the musical path and have gone on to become musicians, the boy seen in the viral video is not the musical group members' grandchild.

This incident once again highlights the importance of verifying sources before posting or sharing any video or post on social media, as it can mislead the masses.

At the moment, Ky Baldwin or any of the BeeGees’ grandkids have not commented on the fake news being spread.