Fact Check: Is the viral Nun Moth picture real? Tweet debunked

Of late, social media users are sharing an eerie image of an alleged “Nun Moth,” which seemingly has a face patterned in between its wings. The image gained quite some traction on social media, with many sharing it and some even pointing out that it cannot be real and must be the work of some artist.

While Nun Moth is an actual insect, in reality, this is not how the insect looks. As per Snopes, this image was created by an artist named Richard Wilkinson. The image was shared on his Instagram on June 30, 2023. In the caption, he revealed that the piece was called "The Timorpersonidae" and was “inspired by classic horror cinema.”

Furthermore, the face of the viral image also resembles that of the Nun from the 2018 movie, The Nun, thereby justifying its name.

The viral Nun Moth image is therefore not real and just a part of Richard’s collection, which showcases his version of many insects.

In reality, the Nun Moth looks like a usual moth, with minor differences in appearance and feeding habits. Furthermore, as per the U.S. National Invasive Species Information Center, the insect is rarely seen and is only found in certain parts of the US.

Image of the insect being shared is fake, and not real: More details revealed about the art work. (Image via NSW)

The viral Nun Moth image is part of a series created by Richard Wilkinson

Titled Arthropoda iconicus, Wilkinson's series is a collection of imaginary insects, which he described as:

“A vast collection of artworks illustrating imaginary insects, and a few other arthropods which hold within them a resemblance to some specimen of popular culture - a film or TV character, a vehicle, a building, a shoe or a bag…"

He is also credited with several other art pieces and collections, including “Insects From A Faraway Galaxy,” “Infans Iota,” and “Dijunctus Mando.” All of these art pieces, sold through his website, are limited editions.

Wilkinson's website also talks about his style as an artist:

“Richard Wilkinson creates detailed paintings in both traditional and digital media, influenced by the art of pioneering natural history artists of the 18th and 19th centuries. His work draws heavily on the scientific aesthetic of this era but turns the microscope’s focus instead onto the flora and fauna of modern popular culture.”

Image of the insect being shared is fake, and not real: More details revealed about the artwork. (Image via Richard Wilkinson)

The website also shares some information about the artist, stating that he grew up in Portsmouth, UK, and nurtured artistic and natural history interests from his father. After diverse career pursuits, he returned to his childhood passion and became an illustrator in 2007, following which, he gained prominence through works for New Scientist, Penguin, and Harper Collins.

The latest image of the Nun Moth is yet another instance of how social media can distort the truth. All images and claims must be verified from reliable sources before being reposted or shared.