Fact Check: Is the viral Tom Cruise body doubles picture real? Social media post debunked

A photo of Tom Cruise’s body doubles has been making the rounds on social media this week, confusing netizens greatly. The image in question features three men in white shirts, all bearing an uncanny resemblance to the Mission Impossible actor. It has thus made people look closely to figure out whether one of them is the actor himself.

Many shared the photo on Twitter, including filmmaker Lakshmi R Iyer, who posted the image on June 7. She stated in the caption that the men in the picture were Tom’s stunt doubles at the wrap party of Mission Impossible 7.

Pic credit :- Facebook Harsh Warrdhan Tom Cruise's stunt doubles at the wrap party of Mission Impossible 7Pic credit :- Facebook Harsh Warrdhan Tom Cruise's stunt doubles at the wrap party of Mission Impossible 7 👀Pic credit :- Facebook Harsh Warrdhan https://t.co/GV6FwaOtO9

On June 8, another Twitter account, @WonderKing82, posted the same picture with a similar caption. However, the confusion surrounding the picture regarding whether or not it was real was clarified.

A readers’ context was added under @WonderKing82’s tweet where it was stated that the photo was generated by artificial intelligence. The user called the resemblance "creepy."

👑 Mr. Weeks 👑 @WonderKing82 Tom Cruise’s stunt doubles celebrating after the release of Mission Impossible 7 .... this is creepy. Tom Cruise’s stunt doubles celebrating after the release of Mission Impossible 7 .... this is creepy. https://t.co/iqi7bi6coV

Disparities found in the viral Tom Cruise body doubles image

In the image, all three supposed stunt doubles of the 60-year-old actor looked surprisingly identical, something that is only possible for twins. All of them are shown to have strikingly waxy complexion. However, observing the image carefully revealed that the three men in the image do not have natural wrinkles on their foreheads.

Apart from that, there are a few more significant anomalies in the viral image. The man in the middle has his left hand resting on the shoulder of the man on his left side. However, there seems to be no nail on his fingers.

🇨🇦Ringmaster of Shenanigans and Tomfoolery🇨🇦 @Urtoez75_2 @WonderKing82 It's an AI generated image. They have more in the series, one of them has like 20 Tom Cruise's. It's pretty hilarious @WonderKing82 It's an AI generated image. They have more in the series, one of them has like 20 Tom Cruise's. It's pretty hilarious

The skin of the man standing on the right is also seen blending with his shirt. Moreover, the hanging candle chandelier in the background is also incomplete in nature. These small details gave away that the image is not real but processed using some software technology, and neither of them is the real Tom Cruise.

The viral image of Tom Cruise's stunt doubles are from Midjourney

The original source of this viral image is a group named Midjourney Official on Facebook. Multiple AI-generated photos of Tom Cruise had been shared in the group by a member Ong Hui Woo on June 3.

They mentioned in the caption that those images were created to demonstrate Tom Cruise’s body doubles at the after-party of the Mission Impossible 7's premiere.

Ong Hui Woo created these AI-generated images on Midjourney. (Image via Facebook/Ong Hui Woo)

However, the creator might have found these images being reposted by many on other social media platforms, and baffling viewers about its authenticity.

As a result, they added a message to their original post on June 8 and requested that if anyone intends to copy and paste those photos on their website of Facebook, they should at least give credit to the creator of the images, which is Ong, or Midjourney, the platform which was used to create the pictures.

Midjourney is an independent research lab that experiments with new mediums for expanding humans’ imaginative powers. The generative artificial intelligence program is accessible through Discord. It generates cutting-edge images via text. Users have to type a detailed description of the image they have in mind and the service will generate it using AI.

