"An ep of Attack of the Clones?": John Fetterman body double claim goes viral as before and after pictures surface online

Netizens are suspicious of John Fetterman after a cropped photo of him made it to the internet. The Democratic Senator’s face structure appeared to be completely different from what followers know. Now, internet users are conspiring that he has been replaced with a “body double” after admitting himself to the Water Reed Medical Center. Meanwhile, the 52 year old is expected to return to Capitol Hill “soon.” However, an exact date has not been released.

Juniper66 🇨🇦 @JuneLea17769851 They are saying the one on the right is Fetterman....... is this like an ep of Attack of the Clones? Something is not right here. They are saying the one on the right is Fetterman....... is this like an ep of Attack of the Clones? Something is not right here. https://t.co/sT30EaIqrN

John Fetterman suffered a stroke while campaigning last year which led to him admitting himself to a medical facility. It was revealed that the Pennsylvania senator suffered from depression, which happens to be a common symptom felt by stroke survivors, which led to him making the health decision.

Recently, a cropped image of him looking healthy and smiling has found its way online. Internet users believed that John Fetterman was replaced with a lookalike. According to sources, some netizens also believe that he passed away or is incapacitated from his hospitalization, leading to a body double taking his place.

Reacting to the rumors, author of You’d Better Put Some Ice On That, Juanita Broaddrick commented:

Juanita Broaddrick @atensnut I think a DNA sample is in order, here. LOL. That’s not Fetterman on the right. I think a DNA sample is in order, here. LOL. That’s not Fetterman on the right. https://t.co/FpcS2FLK0m

Netizens react to John Fetterman body double claims

Internet users were stunned by how different the father-of-three looked in the different pictures. Many could not help but assume that they were two different people. A few reactions to the viral comparison read:

Collin Rugg @CollinRugg Is it just me or does John Fetterman’s face look a lot different? Is it just me or does John Fetterman’s face look a lot different? https://t.co/walFQUVakj

Catturd ™ @catturd2 It’s a miracle … In only 3 weeks, John Fetterman got a total head replacement.



Man, he has some good doctors. It’s a miracle … In only 3 weeks, John Fetterman got a total head replacement. Man, he has some good doctors. https://t.co/MYRQF4mcGb

iTamara @Real_iTamara Do yall think Fetterman looks a little different? Do yall think Fetterman looks a little different? https://t.co/dPYAWSUdPJ

Brigitte Gabriel @ACTBrigitte I'm not one to push conspiracy theories, but John Fetterman's face looks totally different. I'm not one to push conspiracy theories, but John Fetterman's face looks totally different. https://t.co/vQspwIOY0m

Doug 🇺🇸 @ProudPatriot247



It’s ridiculous they think we wouldn’t notice the difference twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Is anyone buying the new John Fetterman? 🤔It’s ridiculous they think we wouldn’t notice the difference Is anyone buying the new John Fetterman? 🤔 It’s ridiculous they think we wouldn’t notice the difference 👇 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/iKbZe57yNw

Emily @Emme0703 Surely, we’re being punked - this is Fetterman? 🧐 Surely, we’re being punked - this is Fetterman? 🧐 https://t.co/FMSWnkwc0x

John Fetterman body double claim debunked

The conspiracy theory might be an exciting one to believe, but it is far from the truth. The senator has not been replaced by a body double. The image, which is currently going viral across social media platforms, was taken on May 22, just after the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania was released from the hospital following his stroke.

The image going viral was initially posed on NPR station, WESA. In the entire photo, Fetterman was seen alongside his wife Gisele Barreto Fetterman. The couple were posing and smiling as they got ready to leave the health center.

Ed Krassenstein @EdKrassen Republicans are now starting a conspiracy theory that this photo of John Fetterman isn’t really him. They are pretending that this is a recent photo and that it’s a body double. They are claiming he’s really incapacitated. Fact is though, this photo is over a year old and it was… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Republicans are now starting a conspiracy theory that this photo of John Fetterman isn’t really him. They are pretending that this is a recent photo and that it’s a body double. They are claiming he’s really incapacitated. Fact is though, this photo is over a year old and it was… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/03R77KahsJ

On Thursday, John Fetterman’s spokesperson Joe Calvello revealed that he will be returning to work soon. Calvello said in a press statement:

“He’ll be back soon, at least over a week by soon.”

A week earlier, it was revealed that the doctors were doing their best to get medication for Fetterman “exactly right” before releasing him. News outlets claimed that it could take up to two weeks for him to get back to work.

During his stay at the military hospital, Fetterman did not entirely leave work behind at the office. Calvello revealed that he was being briefed in person by his chief of staff on a daily basis. He continued to issue statements while undergoing treatment.

The decision to have him admitted to Walter Reed was made by Capitol Hill physician Dr. Brain Monahan. This took place after it was noted that Fetterman was not acting like himself. His staff shared that he had become withdrawn and had become disinterested in talking and eating.

