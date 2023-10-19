Fact Check: Is the Yaya Mayweather fight video real? Viral footage sparks wild reactions online 

Netizens are now claiming that Yaya Mayweather got into a physical fight with an unidentified woman on the street. In the viral clip, one can see bystanders encouraging the feud while some attempt to stop the same. Many were stunned by the daughter of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather showing her fighting moves. However, it has now come to light that the woman in the video is not Yaya.

For those unversed, Yaya Mayweather is the second child of retired professional boxer, Floyd Mayweather. The 23-year-old has become a massive social media influencer and has built an impressive following of 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

Popular gossip page @AriTeaTalk took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on October 18 to upload a video of Yaya Mayweather supposedly fighting with another woman. The X user wrote in their tweet:

“Nba YoungBoy bm Money Yaya finally put the knives down and decided to finally fight with her hands & she lowkey decent.”

Expand Tweet

In the viral video two women can be seen fighting it out and wrestling each other to the ground. A person in the background can also be heard seemingly chanting, “Yaya, yaya, yaya.”

The 40-second long clip had amassed over three million views at the time of writing.

Although the gossip page claims that it is Yaya Mayweather in the clip, that is not the case.

Yaya Mayweather did not get into a physical fight on a street

X user @KnobSlobberz took to the social networking site to confirm that Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Yaya was not the woman present in the video. The netizen also added:

“It’s just a girl named Yaya."

Expand Tweet

X user @Londonrochelle1 also took to the Elon Musk-owned platform to debunk the claims of Yaya Mayweather fighting on a street. The netizen tweeted:

“The fact that y’all think yaya Mayweather would be in the middle of washington DC .. fighting .. is crazy.”

Netizens debunk viral video (Image via X)

Considering her immense popularity online, several well-known celebrity news publications would have reported on the matter if Mayweather got into a fight. However, this is not the case. No other news outlet aside from @AriTeaTalk has shared news of the same.

It seems like many fell into the assumption of the woman in the video being Mayweather’s daughter as the gossip page claimed that it was NBA YoungBoy’s baby mother, Yaya, in the video. For context, in 2021, Yaya gave birth to her son KJ, who she shares with YoungBoy.

Furthermore, the person in the background yelling “Yaya” seemed to be referring to another Yaya and not the influencer.

Nonetheless, many shared their hilarious reactions to the viral video:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy briefly dated, but their relationship eventually came to an end. In 2020, the former stabbed the latter’s baby mother Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, which led to her receiving six years of probation.