Floyd Mayweather's daughter Yaya Mayweather reportedly has a bigger net worth than Kamaru Usman and Amanda Nunes 

Yaya Mayweather is a celebrity, rapper, and influencer whose YouTube channel had over 10,000 subscribers before she even uploaded a single video. Of course, Yaya's career as an influencer has been helped by the fact that her father is rich and famous. Her approximate net worth is said to be as high as $5 million.

In April, Yaya pled guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after having stabbed a girl. She faces six years of probation, which could potentially include community service, restitution, or both.

The incident doesn't seem to have damaged her standing as an influencer though. Her Instagram and TikTok followings are in the millions. She frequently updates her Instagram with trendy photos and videos, and is courted by many popular brands wanting to collaborate with her.

Net Worth: Yaya Mayweather vs. Kamaru Usman and Amanda Nunes

Kamaru Usman at the UFC 278 Press Conference

The 35-year-old Nigerian-American Kamaru Usman was born into a modest household. His father was a major in the Nigerian Army and his mother was a teacher. When his father managed to become a pharmacist in the United States, he brought his family to Dallas when Usman was eight years old.

On the other hand, Yaya Mayweather's circumstances have been anything but modest. She's the daughter of one of the greatest boxers ever, and certainly the richest one, in Floyd 'Money' Mayweather.

Usman started wrestling in high school and became a national champion in college before making his debut as a mixed martial artist in November 2012. He has had an outstanding MMA career, having lost only one of his 21 MMA contests. He is the reigning UFC welterweight champion and pound-for-pound king. His net worth is about $3 million.

Amanda Nunes at the UFC 269 Weigh-in

Amanda Nunes, a 34-year-old MMA fighter from Brazil, started training in Karate when she was four. She was born into a family of fighters; her uncle competed in Vale Tudo, her mother boxed, and her sister practiced Brazilian jiu-jitsu, which Amanda would start at 16 years of age.

She made her MMA debut on March 8, 2008, and many now consider her the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time.

Amanda Nunes is currently fighting for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), where she is the reigning champion in the women’s featherweight division. She is also the first woman in UFC history to become a two-division champion. As of July 2022, Amanda Nunes’ net worth is estimated to be $4 million.

Given the rising popularity of MMA, one or both of the two athletes could overtake Yaya Mayweather in terms of wealth, who also faces trouble with the law.

