Fact Check: Was Jerry Springer married to Connie Chung?

American broadcaster and politician Jerry Springer recently passed away at the age of 79 due to pancreatic cancer. As per USA Today, the news was confirmed by his longtime spokesperson, Linda Shafran, on April 27. Springer was best known for hosting The Jerry Springer Show, which started in 1991 and ran for almost three decades.

In a statement, his family said that Springer died "peacefully" at his Chicago residence after reports surfaced earlier this year about his illness.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word. He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

Springer's controversial show featured guests who supposedly engaged in excessive and over-the-top s*xual behavior. Guests often engaged in chair-wielding brawls or expressed concern as Springer read paternity test results on TV. Despite all this, Jerry Springer enjoyed fame and high ratings for his show.

As he passed away recently, several fans were confused about his personal life, and whether he was married to journalist Connie Chung.

No, Jerry Springer was not married to Connie Chung

Contrary to popular belief, Jerry Springer was not married to Connie Chung. Rather, he was married to television reporter Micki Velton. The duo first crossed each other's paths in 1969 on a blind date and tied the knot in 1973.

In 1976, Jerry and Micki welcomed their first and only child, a daughter named Katie Springer, who was born blind and deaf in one ear. The duo were married for 21 years before they separated and got divorced in 1994. Reportedly, Katie works with children with special needs.

Jerry Springer never remarried, but Micki tied the knot with Adam Yenkin in 2006.

Meanwhile, Connie Chung has been married to television journalist Maury Povich since December 1984. One of the most powerful media couples, the duo have been together for more than four decades now.

Connie has worked as a reporter and news host for NBC, CBS, ABC, and CNN, among other big television networks.

Maury is also a well-known name in the media world. From 1991 to 2022, he was the host of the controversial talk show, Maury.

In a statement issued to People Magazine, Maury stated that he was "absolutely shocked" by Jerry Springer's death and shared that their friendship began as "friendly rivals" on television.

"We were all rivals, but at the same time, Jerry and I, because for the last 20-odd years, we both worked for the same company, we had the same bosses. We also taped in the same studio for the last 10 or 12 years. So we would see each other, and we would reminisce."

Instead of flowers, Springer's family requested that people make a gift or perform an act of kindness for someone in need.

