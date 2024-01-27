Fact Check: Was Joe Biden wearing a Hard Hat backwards? Viral picture sparks mass reactions online

President Joe Biden was derided online after Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) posted a photo on social media that, according to netizens, showed the commander-in-chief wearing a hard hat backwards. The photo was taken on Thursday, January 25, while Biden was meeting with Sen. Amy Klobuchar and union workers in Superior, Wisconsin.

Klobuchar's photo featured herself, the president, and a group of construction workers celebrating in a local barroom after Biden unveiled the administration's $5 billion infrastructure plan.

Shortly after, netizens flooded the post with comments roasting the president as multiple users alleged Biden was wearing a Hard Hat backwards. The Citizen Free Press’s X account posted:

“Joe Biden wearing a hard hat backwards while trying to be ‘one of the guys’ is so on brand.”

However, upon closer inspection, after comparing the image of the president with other pictures showing union workers with the hat, it appears Biden was not wearing a Hard Hat backwards.

President Joe Biden was not wearing the Hard Hat Backwards

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) reposted a Citizen Free Press post alleging the president was wearing the hat backwards and quipped that a Biden aide would be fired after the gaffe.

“Somewhere a staffer is updating their resume…,”

At a close glance, it does appear Biden was wearing that hard hat backwards in the photo, which is authentic. However, after comparing it to other pictures of the same event, where union workers were pictured wearing the hat, it appears the bill on the hat on Biden's head was facing forward.

For instance, a picture posted by CBS affiliate WCCO showed a construction worker wearing the same hat backwards, as the bill of the hat was visibly facing the back of his head. In the picture, the arrangement of stickers on top of the bill is similar to those on the hard hat Biden was seen wearing in the photo. This leads us to conclude the president was wearing the hat with the bill facing forward.

Post by WCCO (Image via WCCO/X)

Post by CBS evening (Image via CBS evening/X)

In another picture posted on X by CBS Evening News, Biden was seen shaking the same construction worker’s hand. In this photo, the construction worker is clearly wearing the hat backwards as the bill is facing the back of his head. Here also the arrangement of the stickers above the bill proves Biden was wearing the hat bill facing forward.

According to multiple reports on Thursday, President Joe Biden appeared in Wisconsin to discuss an infrastructure bill as he seeks a second term as president this November. Biden posed for a picture with the union workers after the speech in Wisconsin, where he touted his middle-class credentials, saying he was raised in a three-bedroom home.

