Andy Roddick has challenged Donald Trump's son Eric's allegations of fraud in the 2020 US presidential election that resulted in Joe Biden's victory.

As the 2024 US presidential election approaches, Eric Trump has reiterated his belief that there was "serious fraud" during the previous election. He pointed to the stark contrast between the size of Biden's campaign events and his own as evidence of apparent irregularities in the election results.

"He never had me believe that there wasn’t serious fraud in the election. I would parallel Joe Biden around the country. He would be in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania and I would be across the block somewhere. He would have 20 people, I would have a 1000. If it looks like a duck and acts like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s probably a duck and we are seeing that all over the country," he said.

Andy Roddick countered Eric Trump's claims by suggesting that either Biden was a political mastermind who outwitted the sitting President without leaving any verifiable evidence, or Donald Trump lost the election fairly.

"So let’s assume that’s true. That means that Sleepy Joe outmaneuvered the sitting President of the United States who’s also a great business genius without the powers of government at his disposal . All without it being able to be proven in court. Bidens either a political ninja or Trump lost an election …. Pick a side. Can’t have both," Roddick posted on X.

The American also argued that if Donald Trump was outsmarted by Joe Biden and his associates, then it was contradictory for Eric Trump to call them "idiots."

"It also would mean that your dad got worked in this situation. Outsmarted, out executed, outworked. By someone 3 years older than someone who’s old. Or Obama or Soros or Deep State or whoever. You lose the right to call them idiots if they schooled you at unprecedented scale," Andy Roddick commented further.

Andy Roddick questions Donald Trump being called a "successful businessman"

Andy Roddick

Earlier this month, Andy Roddick took issue with Donald Trump being referred to as a "successful businessman" by his lawyer Alina Habba amid the former US President's civil fraud trial.

Roddick pointed out that many individuals could achieve similar success to Trump's if they also had the advantage of inheriting hundreds of millions of dollars from their fathers.

"There would be a lot more great businessmen if their daddies were worth hundreds of millions of dollars ….. starting on third and thinking you hit a triple," Roddick posted on X.

Donald Trump's father, Fred Trump, was reportedly worth $250-300 million at the time of his death in 1999.