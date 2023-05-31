Fact Check: Was the Repo Reaper found dead? All about the TikTok sensation 

Several TikTok users go viral for different reasons, with the latest being Repo Reaper. Netizens thoroughly enjoy watching his videos where he exclusively repossesses cars after the previous owners have not fulfilled their payments. He can be seen traveling around the city, dancing, singing and doing push-ups in his videos too. Recently, his account on the video-sharing account got suspended with many believing that he passed away. However, this is far from the truth.

Recently, Repo Reaper’s TikTok account unexpectedly disappeared and left fans confused. Many proceeded to think of the worst and assumed that the internet personality had passed away. One of them included Twitter user @GuiltyG3kk who went to Twitter to say:

“STREETS SAYING THE REPO REAPER GOT SHOT???”

Gekk @GuiltyG3kk STREETS SAYIN THE REPO REAPER GOT SHOT??? STREETS SAYIN THE REPO REAPER GOT SHOT???

Another Twitter user @mellowtoo_hype was also under the impression that the Reaper passed away. He wrote in his tweet:

“Damn TikTok saying the repo reaper got shot and died”

C. Mellow @mellowtoo_hype Damn TikTok saying the repo reaper got shot and died Damn TikTok saying the repo reaper got shot and died

Another Twitter user assumed that the TikToker was a victim of gun violence. The tweet read:

epicdotcom @ksc0u7 IF THE REPO REAPER ACTUALLY DIED I WILL KILL MYSELF IN FRONT OF THE US SENATE TO FOREVER CHANGE THE TRAJECTORY OF THEIR LIVES PLEASE DON’T LET HIM BE A VICTIM OF GUN VIOLENCE PLEASE REPO REAPER IF THE REPO REAPER ACTUALLY DIED I WILL KILL MYSELF IN FRONT OF THE US SENATE TO FOREVER CHANGE THE TRAJECTORY OF THEIR LIVES PLEASE DON’T LET HIM BE A VICTIM OF GUN VIOLENCE PLEASE REPO REAPER

As many continued to wonder what happened to the social media sensation, the Reaper took to TikTok to address the matter. He assured his followers that he was alive and well.

TikToker’s Repo Reaper did not die

Repo Reaper reappeared on TikTok by creating a new account. On his latest 0nly1reporeaper official account which had amassed 3211 followers at the time of writing this article, the internet star told followers:

“What’s up TikTok? It’s Mr. Repo the Reaper here to tell... so my account is currently suspended right now. I don’t know how long that’s going to take… for now on, for right now at the moment, y’all follow this account right now let’s go”

So it is safe to say that the TikToker is very much alive. The reason behind his official account getting suspended remained unknown at the time of writing this article. Other followers of his also took to Twitter to assure fans that the Reaper is very much alive.

Twitter user @kennlynnn tweeted- “they banned the repo reaper on tiktok.” Twitter user @JDBeChillin also clarified that the social media personality had not passed away but his TikTok account was banned.

kendall @kennlynnn they banned the repo reaper on tiktok they banned the repo reaper on tiktok 💀

It is important to verify social media reports by credible sources which can either be the person involved themselves or established news outlets. Netizens occasionally spread misinformation and disinformation purely for momentary internet fame. Hence, fact checking social media reports is vital.

Reaper has amassed a massive following online and has also become an internet meme with his videos. He is often seen bopping to Dababy’s song Shake Sumn, which is loved by many. TikTok users now joke about how they feel anxious whenever they hear the song as they imagine their cars being repossessed. Several fans have also joked about how they would hide in the cars in secret locations to steer away from the TikTok Reaper.

Poll : 0 votes