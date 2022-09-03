Fakes ending explained: Did Zoe and Rebecca take the gun and shoot Tryst?

Fakes is a teenage crime drama that was released on Netflix on Friday, September 2, 2022. Fakes follows the story of two friends, Zoe and Rebecca, and how they accidentally ended up creating the biggest empire of fake IDs in America.

Fakes features actors Emilija Baranac as Zoe, Jennifer Tong as Rebecca “Becca” Li, Richard Harmon as Tryst, Eric Bempong as Ken, Matreya Scarrwener as Sally, Mya Lowie as Sophie, and Oliver Rice as Guy, among others.

The 10-episode series follows a fourth-wall format wherein, both protagonists are given alternate episodes to explain their sides of the story about their empire.

The format is interesting and renders humane touches to Fakes, which begins with the arrest of Zoe and Becca. It then jumps back in time, and takes one to the beginning when Zoe uses a fake ID to get into the library.

Conflicting accounts on both sides hardly helps viewers understand who kickstarted the business, but it is sure that Zoe and Becca did not stop once they started.

After meeting with Tryst’s (Richard Harmon) deadline of 200 IDs, Zoe and Becca realized that they were good at creating fake IDs and loved the money that they made from the business.

So, they returned to Tryst with a bigger and better idea, part of which required expansion of their resources. Thus, Tryst gave them an apartment, a work space, and asked them to hire two dealers who would collect orders and deliver the product. This is where Sally and Sophie come into the picture.

What went wrong after Zoe and Becca expanded their business in Fakes?

After Zoe and Becca expanded their business of creating fake IDs in Fakes, Tryst asked them to hire dealers to collect and deliver orders. While Zoe hired Sally – a nerd like herself – Becca hired the popular student, Sophie.

An unsaid competition erupted between Sally and Sophie after Tryst started keeping checks on the number of orders one got. The quantitative difference between Sally and Sophie turned out to be exponential.

Things turned awry after Sally lost one of the bags containing a massive amount of fake IDs. Even though Zoe and Becca were able to trace the police station that had collected the bag, the IDs were missing from the bag with a note that said,

“Contents seized for investigation.”

Meanwhile, the two became tense after Zoe had to present a fake ID at the police station, which was a requirement to claim an object.

Their last resort was to convince Sally about not naming the masterminds of the empire. And Sally doesn’t. Things go back to normal until Tryst turned up at the work apartment,and expressed his anger about not being informed about Sally’s arrest. He threw Zoe and Becca out, and asked them to never contact him.

Why did Zoe and Becca get arrested in Fakes?

Zoe and Becca’s arrest was shown, once in the beginning, and another time at the end of Fakes.

After Tryst cut ties with the two, they decided to bring back their printers from the apartment and restart their business. When they arrived, they saw Tryst standing with a women next to a flatbed printer that Becca had bought for swift printing.

Ousted by Tryst, Zoe and Becca came up with another idea – to shift their stuff under the disguise of a party. At the party, things went according to plan till the time the police arrived and arrested Zoe and Becca. Becca had dialed Tryst’s contact from the emergency phone in the washroom, who blurted out that the girls should not have been there.

A flashback revealed that Tryst had notified the police that a bag of drugs had been found at the apartment that belonged to Guy – the gangster who had hired Tryst to make more fake IDs for him. When Guy found out that it was Zoe and Becca, and not Tryst, who knew how to make the fake cards, he asked Tryst to set up a meeting with them.

Did Zoe and Becca shoot Tryst at the end of Fakes?

After Zoe and Becca were arrested, they were made to sit in a cop’s car. Some time later, the same woman that Tryst was seen with approached them and asked the two to accompany her.

Zoe and Becca found out that she worked for Guy after they were made to sit in a car with Guy in it. An injured and bruised Tryst was also present.

Guy then threw Tryst out of the car and informed Zoe and Becca that it was because of him that they were arrested. He took out a gun and asked the girls who the new in-charge was.

The show ended with both Zoe and Becca breaking the fourth wall and staring at the camera together.

Fakes is currently streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Sayati Das