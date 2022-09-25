"What is the mistrust for?": Fans slam Kiomi for her hypocrisy on having trust issues with Austin on Family or Fiancé

Family or Fiancé season 3 aired a brand new episode on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on OWN. The one-hour episode introduced viewers to couple Kiomi and Austin as they dealt with relationship issues and asked help from love expert Tracy McMillan to get their respective families' blessings for them to get married in due time. They, however, had a lot to unpack in their journey.
As the couple introduced themselves on Family or Fiancé, they opened up about their issues to the expert. The duo revealed that they were in a long-distance relationship during the pandemic and it made it harder for them to connect. This made Kiomi suggest that they have an open relationship and are allowed to date other people.
However, Kiomi soon confessed to having trust issues with Austin. She was open about having a relationship with another man while being in a long-distance relationship with Austin, but he didn't do the same. The bride-to-be revealed that she was enlightened about Austin's open relationship from his then girlfriend.
Fans, however, slammed Kiomi for the hypocrisy. They felt it was wrong of her to have trust issues when she was the one who suggested they have an open relationship. One fan tweeted:
Fans slam Kiomi for her hypocrisy on Family or Fiancé
On tonight's episode of Family or Fiancé, Kiomi revealed that she wasn't able to completely trust Austin as he wasn't open about his relationship. As the duo introduced themselves, they revealed that they were looking to get married in the nezt seven months but were dealing with issues with their families. However, it was the lack of honesty between the duo that bothered them.
Both Kiomi and Austin decided to get into a relationship soon after dating for a few days. They, however, had to separate for a brief period of time as Austin had to head to Japan to study further. The latter also revealed that the pandemic played a big part in their relationship. While they could meet twice in 2019, the pandemic disrupted their meetings in person, taking a toll on their relationship.
When Kiomi realized that they weren't going to be able to meet in person, she wanted to keep her options open by exploring other relationships. While Austin wasn't initially set on that, he agreed to the same. When he finally moved back to the United States, the Family or Fiancé couple got together.
Kiomi revealed that she did, in fact, have an open relationship with another man. However, it wasn't until Austin's then-girlfriend sent her text messages that she knew about his "other relationship" back in Japan. This caused concerns between the two as the bride-to-be revealed that she had difficulty forming any form of trust with her potential partner.
Fans slam Kiomi for having trust issues with Austin on Family or Fiancé
Fans, however, felt that it was unfair of Kiomi to feel like the couple were having trust issues when it was her who shared the idea of them being in a open relationship. They took to social media to express their opinions. Check out what they have to say.
Family or Fiancé Season 3 has been bringing some very interesting and emotionally vulnerable stories to its viewers. The hit series has eight couples trying to get their respective families' blessings and address concerns about their relationship with the help of expert Tracy McMillan. Will the couples see the light at the end of the tunnel and solve their problems?
Tune in to an all-new episode of Family or Fiancé on Saturday, October 2, 2022 at 9.00 pm ET on OWN.