Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 episode 9 air time, release date, and plot

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition returns for another episode this week, and it’s time for prom. While Jen and Phresher hope to happily celebrate their engagement with their friends, some of them have different ideas. Viewers have seen Lyrica and Shekinah at odds since the season premiere, and it looks like things are about to get physical.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Party Like It's 1999, reads:

"Jen and Phresher invite the family members to a '90s-themed prom to celebrate their engagement and have the high school prom they never got to have; another surprise guest raises tensions for Gunplay."

Tune in on Monday, January 23, at 8 pm ET to see Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 episode 9 on VH1.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3

In the upcoming episode of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3, the cast gets ready for prom. However, Lyrica and Shekinah get into another fight, and this time, the crew has to intervene.

In a promo uploaded to social media, the cast is seen enjoying themselves, however, an unexpected guest arrives, which leaves Gunplay on shaky ground. Phresher announces that it’s time for prom night and everyone’s excited. The cast of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition gets ready to have a good time, however, the energy is just not good.

The promo showed everyone having a good time, and while it’s unclear what happens during the night, Lyrica is seen trying to hit, presumably, Shekinah, who apparently said something about her son.

A similar incident took place previously when, in the middle of an argument, Shekinah called her mother a “one-time wonder.” It seems like the issue hasn’t been put to rest, as the crew has to intervene in the upcoming episode and ask the entire cast to head back to their rooms.

However, this isn’t the only surprise in the upcoming episode. Keyara, Gunplay’s ex-girlfriend, makes an appearance in the upcoming episode of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3. He tells some of the cast members that he needs to go back to his room.

In his confessional, Gunplay said:

"Who the f*** invited her?"

What happened between Lyrica and Shekinah?

During the Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season premiere, the two got off on the wrong foot. Apparently, many years ago, someone from Lyrica’s team had reached out to her to promote a song, however, soon after, the artist unfollowed her. While the rest of the cast tried getting to the bottom of the issue, Shekinah revealed that a reliable source told her that Lyrica did not wish to be associated with her to ensure the success of her music career.

Throughout the season, the issue between them seems to get more intense, which resulted in another confrontation in last week’s episode. Shekinah took it another step forward when he brought Lyrica’s mother into it, which didn’t sit well with any of the Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition cast members.

However, Lyrica isn’t the only one she got into a fight with in the current season. Shekinah also fought with Spice when the latter told her to explain her issue without screaming. However, it got resolved rather quickly and Shekinah asked the Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition cast member to go with her to the prom. Spice refused and said that she wanted to go with Lyrica instead, which prompted Shekinah to call her messy.

