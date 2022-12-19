What time will VH1’s Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 episode 4 air? Details explored

VH1 is all set to air the fourth episode of the hit show Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 8 pm ET on the network.

The new episode will see the cast coming together once again and apologizing for past acts that caused rifts between them.

The synopsis of the new episode of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, titled Tricks and Stones, reads:

“Lyrica's Open Mic Night continues with powerful testimonials from the family members. Spice takes Karlie and Estelita on an overnight trip to her hometown of Kingston where she's hosting a charity event that ends in unexpected ways. The first mama of Love & Hip Hop, Mama Jones, arrives at the Family Reunion - to Chrissy's dismay. Another family member is leaving the reunion.”

Spice apologizes to Shay in episode 4 of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

Episode 4 of the Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition will be an emotional one for the cast as well as for the viewers. In the upcoming episode, the cast of the reality show comes together for Lyrica's Open Mic Night and speak their hearts out.

To redeem herself, Spice takes this opportunity to apologize to Shay for being “aggressive” towards her when she came to Jamaica. She says “sorry” to Shay for judging her even before meeting her and “throwing that drink.”

Spice opens up in front of the entire family of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, narrating why her “defensive mode” was on even before she met Shay. She says she should have given Shay an “honest chance”.

Hearing Spice’s powerful testimonial, Shay hugs her. In the confessional, Shay says that when Spice apologized to her and took “accountability” for her actions, it immediately changed the energy.

Later, Spice takes Karlie and Estelita to her hometown of Kingston, where she's hosting a charity event. However, things get dramatic and the event ends in surprising fashion.

Mama Jones to appear on episode 4 of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

Mama Jones, mother of rapper Jim Jones, will also appear at the Family Reunion, much to everyone’s surprise. Born in Manhattan to Aruban parents, Jones is a youth advocate and community activist with several business ventures.

Mama Jones has been a supporting cast member on the first two seasons of Love & Hip Hop: New York, and on the spin-off show Chrissy & Mr. Jones.

She is well known for the diss track she made about Chrissy. However, Mama Jones and Chrissy made amends later in the second season of the show. She then voiced her concern about the growing tensions between Jim, Chrissy, and long-time manager Yandy.

She will now appear on Monday’s episode of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, but Chrissy is not happy to see her at the reunion as she is sure things will get heated between them once again.

