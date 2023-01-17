"Go home!"- Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans slam Shekinah Jo for fighting with Lyrica again

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 episode 8, titled Jamaican Me Crazy, aired on VH1 on Monday, January 16, at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, the ladies sat together at the afterparty, thinking that all of their issues are now resolved. Shekinah Jo, who had apologized to Lyrica the previous day, kept on making faces at her, prompting Teairra to ask her what the issue was.

Shekinah said that she was still upset with the fact that Lyrica unfollowed her, and that was the reason she refused to shake hands with her. Lyrica explained that her team had made the first post and asked her not to throw shade at her. Later, she decided to walk away as she did not want to have a conversation while Shekinah was screaming.

Shekinah also fought with Spice as the latter asked her to stop screaming and explain the situation. The very next day, the ladies went to a spa together and Shekinah asked Spice to go to the prom with her, but she refused, saying that she wanted to go with Lyrica instead. Shekinah called her "messy" for the same reason.

When the other women tried to get to the bottom of the issue, Shekinah revealed that a close source to her had told her that Lyrica did not want to be associated with her for the sake of her music career. Lyrica was shocked to hear this and said that she had no reason to hate her.

However, Shekinah did not stop fighting with Lyrica and even commented on her mother. Estelita slammed Shekinah for picking fights with three women ever since she got into the house and felt that the cast could not get on the same page with her.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans agreed with Estelita and asked Shekinah to go home.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans slam Shekinah for bringing up the same issue again and again

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans felt that Shekinah was trying to fight Lyrica over the same problem every day just because she did not like her. Fans also slammed her for bringing Lyrica's mother into the argument.

Shekinah, nah that gull didn't bring up moma into nun. You go too far nah

Butterfly.B @_Butta_Fli

My point exactly it has to be something deeper bcuz as you see, even after lyrica says she didn't say that nor has a reason to Shekinah goes I have a "reliable source" STILL DRAGGING IT …. Like girl just say you don't like her & move on

Hey J @jlbspark #LHHFamReunion

Shekinah is getting into it with everyone and is still there.



Tokyo left so quickly.



Shekinah is getting into it with everyone and is still there. Tokyo left so quickly. At this point, can Shekinah just receive her Exit Invite so that the rest of the trip can be enjoyable--and heard.

Shanique K. Dennis @AttractiveBeing



#LHHFamilyReunion



Eww, Shekinah is type of person that you bring NOWHERE and I say that without apology.

No lie....no lie.... Shekinah ruins this part of the franchise. It's supposed to be about fun and healing. But she's keeping the mess up! Does she have an appearance clause with VH1 or something?

Lyrica, you are annoying that you continue to keep on with this conversation & situation

Recap of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 episode 7

VH1's description of the episode titled A Song of Fire & Spice read:

"Spice's birthday celebration continues with a surprise musical guest; the fallout from the birthday party leaves Shekinah as the black sheep of the family reunion; Khaotic brings the fun and another surprise to the family reunion."

Last week on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, Shay Johnson hosted a special women’s empowerment lunch and also invited the men of the house to the event. During the lunch, when Khaotic said that women needed to understand how to live with men, Gunplay agreed, adding that he felt that respect needed to go both ways. He also said:

"I respect you as a w**re. You respect me as a pimp."

This offended many ladies and Mariahlynn even wanted to walk away because many of the female cast members of the show had been se**ually trafficked. Later on, the ladies also discussed many sensitive issues like abortion and media’s influence on the lives of women.

Mama Jones tried to reconnect with Chrissy and asked her if she had frozen her eggs. Mama Jones wanted to become a grandmother, but Chrissy said that the procedure was very complicated, so she did not freeze her eggs.

VH1 airs fresh episodes of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition every Monday at 8 pm ET.

