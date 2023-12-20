Famous Birthdays today (December 19): Criss Angel, Jake Gyllenhaal and more

Today is a big day for famous birthdays, and December 19 is packed with those of some seriously talented stars. We've got Alyssa Milano, Jake Gyllenhaal, Janie Fricke, Nik Dodani, Ronan Farrow, Rosa Blasi, Tyson Beckford, and a bunch more celebs celebrating their special day.

These folks, coming from various backgrounds like acting, music, journalism, and activism, bring a meaningful vibe to this occasion. In this group, each person has their special way of making the entertainment industry shine, winning over hearts and making a lasting impact in their respective fields.

A list of the top famous birthdays today: December 19, 2023

1. Alyssa Milano

Alyssa Milano will step into her 51st birthday and is a talented American actress, singer, producer, designer, activist, and devoted mom. She was born on December 19, 1972, in Brooklyn, New York. Milano's career started when she was just seven years old, and she even made it to the finals for a national tour of Annie.

She's famous for her roles in classic TV shows like Who's the Boss?, Melrose Place, and Charmed, and she made her big screen debut in Commando, starring alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger. Milano is also a well-respected clothing designer and TV host and her birthday is a great time to remember that!

2. Criss Angel

Criss Angel, the amazing magician, is turning 56 today. Known as Christopher Nicholas Sarantakos, this American magician, illusionist, and musician has made a lasting impact on the world of magic.

He's currently headlining his mind-blowing show, Criss Angel: Mindfreak, at the Criss Angel Theater in Las Vegas, where he continues to amaze audiences with his mind-bending tricks. Some people doubt the authenticity of his magic, but no one can deny the appeal of his performances.

From floating in the air to daring stunts, Angel's bag of tricks is diverse and mysterious. Fans are eagerly waiting for tickets to his 2023 shows, excited for another year of magical experiences.

3. Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal celebrates his 43rd birthday today (Image via IMDb)

Jake Gyllenhaal, who will be celebrating his 43rd birthday, is a big deal in the movie world. He was born on December 19, 1980, into a family that's very into showbiz. Gyllenhaal got his start in acting when he was young, in the movie City Slickers. He's known for being able to play all kinds of characters, and he's been in some memorable movies like Zodiac, Nightcrawler, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In 2023, he showed off his acting skills in Guy Ritchie's The Covenant. Gyllenhaal's way of taking on roles is natural but also bold, which makes him stand out and impress both audiences and critics.

4. Janie Fricke

Janie Fricke, the incredible singer, celebrates her 76th birthday today. She's an iconic figure in American country music, with a career that includes singing, writing songs, producing records, and even designing clothes.

She was born on December 19, 1947, and has made a name for herself with an impressive 17 singles in the top ten of the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Her songs 'Always Have, Always Will' and 'Do Me With Love' show off her amazing talent, and fans can hear more of her music on her album Timeless Country.

5. Nik Dodani

Today is Nik Dodani's 30th birthday (Images via IMDb)

It's Nik Dodani's 30th birthday today and he's making a name for himself in the entertainment world. He was born on December 19, 1993, and he's an American actor, writer, and comedian. One might have seen him in Atypical on Netflix or Murphy Brown on CBS. He is also going to be in the new American horror-comedy film, The Parenting on HBO Max.

But he's not just a star on screen - Dodani is also a big activist in Los Angeles. He co-founded The Salon, a platform fostering South Asian artists and executives in entertainment

Sending a heartfelt happy birthday to these amazing actors who keep brightening up our screens and making an impact in fans' lives.