Alyssa Milano is an actress, producer, former singer and activist who has an MLB-approved sportswear range. She also dated a number of then-MLB players, including Brad Penny, Barry Zito, Carl Pavano and Tom Glavine, back in the mid-2000s.

However, she reached a point in 2008 where she vowed she would no longer be involved with baseball players and didn't shy away from letting it be known. Taking to her baseball blog, Milano wrote:

"They are grown men playing a little boy's sport. That makes them childish."

That being said, her love for the game had not diminished and she would often picture being at the stadium to help her get to sleep:

"My stress reliever is usually baseball. In fact, sometimes when I can't sleep—because my mind is racing—I close my eyes and think about being at the stadium. I create game-winning situations. I think of the sound of the bat cracking. And you know what? It usually works."

"Ah baseball, I can never be mad at you."

Back when she wrote this, Milano was seeing a man who she found to be more mature. David Bugliari, whom she married in 2009, is a talent agent from New Jersey for Creative Artists Agency. The agency represents Johnny Depp, Bradley Cooper, Constance Wu and Jennifer Hudson, among others.

What MLB team does Alyssa Milano support?

Alyssa Milano is a big fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers, so she will be pretty happy with recent developments. With the Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani agreeing to a $700 million contract, the expectations will be sky-high in 2024.

Milano began writing her blog on the MLB website back in 2007, where she shared her thoughts on all things baseball. Later that year, Milano reported at the ALDS between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, where the Red Sox won 4-0.

Alyssa Milano attended an LA Dodgers game earlier this year against the New York Yankees. She posted some photos to Instagram of the family's day out with the caption:

"Dodgers lost. But I won the day. #dodgers"

As Milano touched upon in the caption, the Dodgers lost a disappointing game 4-1 to the Yankees. With that in mind, this is probably not among the scenarios she envisions nowadays when she is trying to get to sleep.

