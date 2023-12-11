Shohei Ohtani contract breakdown per second: The insane economics involved in two-way phenom's $700m deal

Shohei Ohtani's contract has taken the world by storm. Of the reported five teams all-in for the two-way Japanese phenom, it seemed the Toronto Blue Jays had the upper hand and were closing in on a deal. While social media was tracking a plane flying to Toronto, thinking Ohtani was on board, the Los Angeles Dodgers were making their move.

The Dodgers and Ohtani agreed terms to a $700 million deal for 10 years. With numbers that big, every aspect of the deal is being looked at and broken down into simpler terms.

MLB Insider Héctor Gómez provided a detailed breakdown, and while this makes for amusing reading, it does nothing to detract from the staggering numbers. Shohei Ohtani is set to earn $180,041 an hour, $3,001 per minute, or $50.01 a second, regardless of what he is doing at the time.

Whichever way you want to look at it, this is a truly incredible number, and the LA Dodgers will hope for Ohtani to hit the ground running and lead them to glory.

While a lot is being said about the size of the contract, and it has been mentioned that the world may have gone crazy, it is fun to consider what Shohei Ohtani could buy with that money. It must be noted that Ohtani is not going to see all of that money, with tax and expenses etc., but this is a good game to play.

3 things Shohei Ohtani could do with $700 million

#1. 11x McDonnell Douglas AV-8B Harrier II's

Pepsi Where's My Jet (Image credit: Netflix)

The popular Netflix docuseries "Pepsi Where's My Jet?" prices a McDonnell Douglas AV-8B Harrier II at $32 million in 1994. Inflation calculators have that at around $62.75 million in today's money.

While Shohei Ohtani would not have any more luck getting his planes than John Leonard did from Pepsi, in this happy make-believe exercise, he could purchase 11 and have around $10 million to spare.

#2. Windsor Castle, England

Windsor Castle - Image via https://www.windsorgreatpark.co.uk

Windsor Castle is an incredible structure and has a truly royal history. While the fortress-turned-palace was built in stages, King Edward III spent £50,000 transforming it into a luxurious abode fit for kings.

In today's money, that is just over $60 million and the estimated market value of Windsor Castle is around $500 million (FT Advisor). While this castle is not for sale, Shohei Ohtani could certainly build a majestic version of his own somewhere else for less.

#3. NHL franchise, the Arizona Coyotes

NHL Global Series - Arizona Coyotes v Los Angeles Kings

Ohtani's mammoth contract outweighs the value of the Arizona Coyotes of the NHL. While this is another unlikely scenario, it is within the realms of reality as the Coyotes are valued at $675 million (via Sportico).

In an age of celebrity and athlete-owned clubs, this seems far more likely than the idea of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buying AFC Wrexham did before it actually happened.

