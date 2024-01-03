Famous birthdays today (January 2): Taye Diggs, Kate Bosworth, and more

The beginning of January marks the commencement of the new year and also the arrival of celebrity birthdays. Besides the New Year festivities, this month also marks the birthdays of popular Hollywood celebrities. Several A-listers such as Taye Diggs, Kate Bosworth, and many more celebrate their special day this month.

Readers having their birthday today, January 2, 2024, can check out which Hollywood celebrity they share this special day with. Here’s a list of actors and actresses whose birthdays fall today.

Hollywood celebrities whose birthdays fall on January 2

Taye Diggs

Hollywood actor Scott Leo "Taye" Diggs, aka Taye Diggs, celebrates his 53rd birthday today. Diggs is known for his role in numerous television series and romantic-comedies in Hollywood. In 1996, he starred in the rock musical Rent, which won a Pulitzer Prize. Besides the award-winning musical, he featured in another rock musical, Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Following that, Diggs started his career in the television industry with the soap opera, Guiding Light. Later, he commenced his filming career in 1998 by starring in How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Diggs is also known for The Best Man (1999), The Best Man Holiday (2013), Brown Sugar (2002), Chicago (2002), Malibu's Most Wanted (2003), and Dylan Dog: Dead of Night (2011).

Kate Bosworth

Born on January 2, 1983, Catherine Anne Bosworth, aka Kate Bosworth, turns 41 today as she celebrates her birthday. At the beginning of her career, Bosworth played minor roles in films. Later, she starred in popular and box office-hits of the early 2000s. In 1998, she made her film debut with the American Western drama film, The Horse Whisperer.

In 2000, she starred in Remember the Titans in a minor role. Her first appearance in the leading role came in 2002, with the American sports film, Blue Crush. Not only did the film star Bosworth in a lead role, but it was also her career’s first box office success. She is also known for playing the role of Lois Lane in Superman Returns (2006).

Gabrielle Carteris

Actress Gabrielle Anne Carteris, aka Gabrielle Carteris, celebrates her 62nd birthday today. Carteris is popular for her role in multiple television soap operas and for being the president of SAG-AFTRA. She started her career in the television industry with ABC Network’s Afterschool Specials and CBS Network’s Schoolbreak Special.

She also starred in the popular soap opera, Another World, which aired from 1964 to 1999. She rose to fame by starring in the teen drama television series, Beverly Hills, 90210. In the show, she played the role of a school newspaper editor named Andrea Zuckerman. In 1995, she left the series and hosted her daytime talk show, Gabrielle. However, the show lasted for only one season.

Dax Shepard

Hollywood actor Dax Randall Shepard, aka Dax Shepard, turns 49 today as he celebrates his birthday. Shepard is an actor, filmmaker, comedian, and podcaster. He rose to fame for his work in the hidden camera-practical joke reality TV series Punk’d, released in 2003. The show, created by Ashton Kutcher and Jason Goldberg for MTV, was popular among fans.

Following that, he bagged a role in the adventure comedy film Without a Paddle, released in 2004. The Steven Brill-directed film, starring Shepard alongside Seth Green and Matthew Lillard, got negative reviews from critics. Despite a poor critical reception, the film turned out to be a commercially successful feature.

Besides starring in popular Hollywood films, Shepard is also a podcaster. He has hosted the weekly podcast Armchair Expert, along with Monica Padman.