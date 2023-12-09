"I just don't like to fill up the oxygen with words" - Maria Sharapova on why she would make a good commentator

Maria Sharapova recently shared her thoughts on the 'Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard' podcast about her prospects of becoming a commentator in the future.

Sharapova, a five-time Major winner, retired from professional tennis in 2020 due to a shoulder injury. Since then, the Russian has been focusing on her personal life. She and her long-time fiancé Alexander Gilkes welcomed their first child in July last year.

Maria Sharapova has seldom traveled to tennis tournaments after bringing the curtain down on her career. Having said that, she did make an appearance at the 2023 Canadian Open in Toronto and even got to speak with young female volunteers at the event.

In that context, the former World No. 1 inferred on American actor Dax Shepard's podcast that she would make a good commentator as she is a concise speaker. The 36-year-old also asserted that she is good at making observations and always performs due diligence before giving her opinions.

"I'm not someone that says a lot, I don't speak all the time just to speak. I'm more of an observer and when I'm confident, I wanna say what I feel like when I've done enough research about something, conviction in my thoughts when I say it," she said. "That's why I said that I could be a good commentator because I just don't like to fill up the oxygen with words." (32:00)

Maria Sharapova earned the big bucks on and off the court during her illustrious career

Maria Sharapova poses with a Sugarpova packet at a press conference

Maria Sharapova began her career as a professional tennis player in 2001. The Russian didn't take long to monopolize the top rungs of the WTA tour, winning the 2004 Wimbledon title at the bare age of 17.

Sharapova would go on to win four more Major titles at the 2006 US Open, 2008 Australian Open, 2012 French Open, and the 2014 French Open. She also won an overall 36 pro titles, which helped her rake in $38,777,962 in prize money winnings, with only Serena Williams ($94,816,730), Venus Williams ($42,595,397) and Simona Halep ($40,203,437) winning more on-court.

The Russian has reportedly earned around $250 million in brand endorsements from Nike, Head, TAG Heuer, Porsche, and Evian, among other prominent companies.

Maria Sharapova also started her own brand of candy and gummies, Sugarpova, in 2013. Her business has evidently grown a lot, as it is valued at more than $150 million in 2023.