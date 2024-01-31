Fan appreciate the Jacquemus Les Sculptures collection: “What an amazing collection”

The Jacquemus Les Sculptures collection, launched on January 29, 2024, exemplifies fashion designer Simon Porte's boundary-pushing aesthetic. This collection, which debuted at La Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France, seamlessly combines refined business elegance with avant-garde style.

Fan reactions to Jacquemus Les Sculptures collection (Image via Instagram/@jacquemus)

A-list models and celebrities graced the runway, highlighting the collection's flexibility and Jacquemus' growing status in the world of ultra-luxury fashion. Fans could not contain their excitement and expressed their admiration with comments like "What an amazing collection."

Jacquemus Les Sculptures collection wins hearts globally

"Les Sculptures" in front of La Fondation Maeght demonstrates Jacquemus's ability to challenge conventional ideas of style. This collection takes its cues from the sculptures in the museum, which feature strong lines, broad, rounded shoulders, and a clean corporate color scheme of off-white, heather gray, and muted yellows.

Jacquemus's sculpture, which deftly blends sensuality and simplicity to offer a contemporary interpretation of classical elegance, is influenced by the works of Alberto Giacometti.

Gigi Hadid opened the show in an eggshell yellow coat with prominent shoulder pads, laying the groundwork for an homage to the 1980s, complete with animal prints and bold silhouettes.

A star-studded cast of models, including Amelia Gray, Vittoria Ceretti, Mona Tougaard, and Jeanne Cadieu, demonstrated the collection's versatility. Fans swooned over the Jacquemus Les Sculptures collection, especially loving their unique designs.

Here are some of the fan reactions as seen on Instagram.

Celebrities such as Julia Roberts and Kylie Jenner, accompanied by her daughter Stormi, wore Jacquemus' latest creations, bolstering the brand's popularity. The collaboration with Repetto, which brought cutting-edge shoe designs like the Les Zizi derbies with square-edge patterns and a structural square toe, offered an additional element of uniqueness to the collection.

The collection's equestrian undertone and surrealist embellishments were inspired by artists such as Salvador Dalí and French style icons like Catherine Deneuve. "Les Sculptures" is a perfect example of engaging minimalism; neutral-toned suits, skirt sets, and other pieces are accentuated by spotted leopard patterns and bursts of color.

The design's simplicity, fine materials, and meticulous attention to detail create the ideal balance of originality and sophistication. Jacquemus' importance in the luxury fashion industry is enhanced by its dedication to forming strategic alliances and cultivating relationships with key stakeholders, as evidenced by its partnership with Repetto.

Conclusion

Porte Simon, with his "Les Sculptures" collection, Jacquemus continues to redefine how art and fashion can coexist. This elegant fusion of business attire and creative expression, on display at La Fondation Maeght, represents a return to minimalism in the ever-changing world of fashion.

Jacquemus is emerging as a luxury fashion trailblazer thanks to its growing fan base and unique creative approach.