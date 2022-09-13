"Fancy napkin as a top?": Sarah Paulson's 2022 Emmys red carpet look met with harsh criticism

Sarah Paulson arrived at the 2022 Emmys Awards on Monday night, September 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. At the 74th Emmys Award function, the Impeachment: American Crime Story star wore a custom Louis Vuitton two-piece set alongside her partner, Holland Taylor.

Although the outfit was reminiscent of the silhouette seen previously in the Louis Vuitton resort 2023 collection, fans weren't happy with Sarah Paulson's bold look and reprehended her wardrobe choice. A netizen, @meralee727 voiced her opinion on Twitter and said:

"Why is Sarah Paulson wearing a fancy napkin as a top"

Not only @meralee727 but many other fans expressed their views about the actress' outfit at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

This year marked the eighth nomination of the 47-year-old for an Emmys award, so the actress arrived in a fashion only a veteran could pull off. Stealing the spotlight in an eye-catching look, Sarah Paulson wore a daring Louis Vuitton outfit styled by Karla Welch.

The navy blue two-piece structured set was criticized by many people and fans of the actress, as they took to Twitter to make hilarious memes. A fan @seanlofficial compared the square structured top to a navy blue handbag.

Other fans compared Sarah Paulson to fictional characters such as Woody from Toy Story and Precog from the 2002-premiered American science fiction film Minority Report.

Isis @iayxoxo Sarah Paulson at the Emmy’s or is that woody from toy story? Sarah Paulson at the Emmy’s or is that woody from toy story?

Fans further compared her to Marjorie Conrad from America's Next Top Model cycle 11, the British actress Claire Foy, Jamie Lee Curtis and Tilda Swinton.

auds @swiftsghoul me because sarah paulson looks like she’s wearing a cheap ass jamie lee curtis cosplay at the emmys tonight me because sarah paulson looks like she’s wearing a cheap ass jamie lee curtis cosplay at the emmys tonight https://t.co/9NLa13u66N

ben martin @benmurtun sarah paulson cosplaying claire foy at the emmys rn. sarah paulson cosplaying claire foy at the emmys rn.

lex @gretagerwigflew sarah paulson cosplaying tilda swinton at the emmys rn sarah paulson cosplaying tilda swinton at the emmys rn

Not only did fans compare her style to fictional characters and real-life movie stars, but they also harshly criticized the actress' Louis Vuitton set.

Quinn Cummings @quinncy "From the waist up, I want to appear to be getting a fancy mammogram."



"Got it. And the waist down?"



"Table-covering from a Sweet Sixteen party and my lucky belt from 1984 which was owned by a morbidly-obese rodeo clown." "From the waist up, I want to appear to be getting a fancy mammogram.""Got it. And the waist down?""Table-covering from a Sweet Sixteen party and my lucky belt from 1984 which was owned by a morbidly-obese rodeo clown." https://t.co/yxgAxWl3Ob

villanelle apologist ele @creamedcorns am i the only person who hates sarah paulson's emmy outfit?! am i the only person who hates sarah paulson's emmy outfit?!

On the other hand, a few fans were impressed by Sarah Paulson's 2022 Emmys red carpet look.

blómkvist @sckberry sarah paulson and holland taylor being the cutest as usual #emmys sarah paulson and holland taylor being the cutest as usual #emmys https://t.co/aeRxMTkO7m

Like always, Twitter users had something to say about Paulson's outfit be it good or bad, however, it cannot change the fact that her outfit turned heads and gave her a strong presence on the red carpet.

For the event, Paulson wore a custom navy blue two-piece set from Louis Vuitton. The ensemble featured a structured, square-shaped crop top. The crop top was sleeveless and in a cape style.

Styled by Karla Welch, the ensemble's bottom saw Paulson wearing a ruched skirt in a matching dark blue hue with a boxy collared top. The layered pleated skirt featured a peplum at the waist, as the pleated skirt flowed down towards the ground. The skirt was secured with a studded black belt with silver rhinestones at the waist - also seen on Louis Vuitton's 2023 resort runway.

The star accessorized with a silver choker and a large glittery ring on her right hand, which added a bit of edge to her monochromatic look. To further enhance her outfit, Sarah's short brunette hair was gelled down and parted to the side. The makeup look was kept simple with a touch of black mascara, light pink blush, and an orange-red pop of color added to her lips.

She made an appearance with her longtime partner, Holland Taylor, who is currently 79-year-old. The duo began dating back in 2015.

Paulson was also nominated this year for the Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her role in the popular show, Impeachment: American Crime Story, however, she didn't win an Emmy.

