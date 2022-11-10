Fans demand Sydney Johnson spin-off as Netflix drops controversial season of The Crown

The fifth season of The Crown has been the subject of discussion on Twitter ever since it dropped on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The much-acclaimed third episode, titled Mou Mou, featured Sydney Johnson, who served as the valet to King Edward VIII.

Fans on Twitter have been impressed with the episode and Johnson's character. One user mentioned that the episode was impressive because it focused more on ''outsiders'' such as Sydney Johnson and Mohammed al-Fayed, rather than the members of the British Royal Family.

Jane Caro @JaneCaro Ep 3 of The Crown is the best yet. I love it when they tell the story of outsiders & Mohammed Fayed & Sydney Johnson are fascinating. And such a clever way to show how the world was changing & only Diana was keeping up.

The Crown season 5 is among the most-anticipated series in recent times. The show has generated controversy, with its depiction of the British Royal Family drawing criticism from former UK Prime Minister John Major, actress Judie Dench, and others.

Netizens demand Sydney Johnson spinoff after The Crown season 5

Several fans took to Twitter to talk about the third episode of The Crown season 5, which featured Sydney Johnson. Many praised the episode and expressed their love for the character.

Some said they loved Sydney Johnson's transformation from working as a beach attendant to becoming the Duke's personal valet, describing it as a ''rags to riches story,'' while others mentioned that they'd love to see a spinoff series or movie dedicated to him.

Kare | the crown spoilers and thoughts @KareCarado Can we have like a spinoff series about Sydney Johnson, the valet of Edward VIII/Duke of Windsor and eventually hired by Mohamed Al-Fayed? He really has an interesting life and stories to tell. #TheCrown

FRS @feliciarichs I would definitely watch a full movie dedicated to Sydney Johnson's backstory tbh #TheCrown

🕷 @cyberg9rI the crown epsiode 3 broke me at the end :( love sydney johnson it would be interesting to have a spin off series about him

Georgia 🦥 @LightBluish95 I have to read about Sydney Johnson! I'm beyond touched that the producers said his story. What a kind man #thecrown

Zuzu Bell @Zuzu_writer Love the Sydney Johnson storyline in season 5. Great story angle tying Diana, Dodi, and the crown through a character in the shadows of the monarchy.

Bejeweled 🕛 @faggherita Honestly, The Crown Season 5 episode 3 "Mou Mou" should be a 2 hour movie adaptation about Mohamed Al Fayed rise to power and his dynamics with Sydney Johnson while reminiscing his previous service to Duke of Windsor. I need more from this episode ugh

🍏 Peter @PeterMMXXII



🍏 Peter @PeterMMXXII Thoroughly enjoyed it, beautiful filmed as always.. particularly enjoyed the Mohamed Al-Fayed and Sydney Johnson back story. Season 5 of #TheCrown was a lot easier on Charles and Camilla than what season 4 was. A reprieve for them both this season I would say.

LadyP_101 @Tamari1011 #TheCrownNetflix So this Al Fayed story on the crown.. wow! True rags to riches story so inspirational & Sydney Johnson WOW .. what a legend

More details about Sydney Johnson and The Crown season 5

Sydney Johnson served as the valet to King Edward VIII. The two met back in the Bahamas when the Duke of Windsor was exiled from Britain and was appointed as Governor of the Bahamas. Johnson reportedly started working for the Duke when he was a teenager. He was eventually promoted within the house and formed a close relationship with the Duke.

After the Duke's death, Johnson was allegedly fired from his job and went on to work at the Ritz Hotel in Paris, where he met a businessman named Mohammed al-Fayed, who was very fond of the British Royal Family. Mohammed al-Fayed reportedly decided to renovate the Villa Windsor, the former residence of the late Duke and the Duchess, where Johnson was hired as a curator. Sydney died at the age of 69.

Actor Jude Akuwudike plays the role of Sydney Johnson in the series. Additionally, the show's third episode featuring Sydney has received widespread critical acclaim thanks to its emotional tone, with many considering it to be one of the show's finest episodes.

Season 5 of The Crown majorly focuses on the complicated marital life of then-Prince Charles and Diana. It delves deep into the events that led to the couple's tumultuous divorce. Here's a brief description of the fifth season of the show, as per Netflix's Tudum:

''Season 5 of the period drama takes place in the tumultuous ’90s, as Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) publicly feud and as splinters in the foundation of the royal family begin to deepen.''

The series has received mostly positive reviews from critics and viewers, although some criticized the plotlines. Among the show's biggest positives are the performances by Dominic West, Imelda Staunton, and Elizabeth Debicki, who star as Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, and Princess Diana, respectively.

The Crown season 5 is currently available to watch on Netflix. The streaming giant has already renewed the period drama for the sixth and final season, which is expected to be out sometime in late 2023.

